50/50 Women on Boards Reveals Gender Diversity Index Key Findings, Largest Year-Over-Year Increase in Women on Corporate Boards on the Russell 3000

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a leading non-profit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, announced that as of June 30, 2021, women hold 25.6% of the Russell 3000 company board seats, an increase from 22.6% in 2020, 20.4% in 2019, 17.7% in 2018 and 16% in 2017. The three-percentage point increase from 2020 to 2021 is the largest year-over-year increase in the past four years and is a 9.6 percentage increase since 2017. If increases continue this track, corporate boards are estimated to be gender-balanced by the year 2029.

One-quarter of the companies have one or no women on their boards.

Using data provided by Equilar, 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ Key Findings also reveal that the percentage of women of the 100 largest companies of the Russell 3000 Index is 32.1%, up from 29.9% in 2020. And of the smallest 1,000 companies the percentage of women in 2021 is 22.0%, up from is 18.2% in 2020. Currently 1,602 board members, including 126 women and 1,476 men, have served on their respective boards for more than two decades.

"In the last four years, there has been a nearly 10% increase in women on boards. We applaud the corporations and executive leaders who have taken deliberate actions to build gender balanced and diverse boards," said Stephanie Sonnabend, Co-Founder and Chair of 50/50 Women on Boards. "However, we recommend that companies continue to self-evaluate their board needs and are intentional about diversifying their boards to better represent their employees, customers and investors."

Other significant YOY key findings:

215 or (7%) of Russell 3000 Index companies are Gender Balanced (GB), up from 5% in Q2 2020.

1,023 (34%) of Russell 3000 Index companies have 3+ women, the same percentage that have 2 women.

One quarter of the companies have one or no women on their boards, including 110 or 4% with no women. A significant improvement from 2017 when over 50% of the companies had one or no women on their boards.

Of the 1,843 board directors who joined boards in the first half of 2021, 799 or 43% were women. This is a similar percentage to the last six months of 2020, but significantly higher than the first six months of 2020 when the percentage was only 37%.

Only 17% of board directors self-report their race and ethnicity and only 12% of board directors are people of color, 5% women and 7% men. However, of those directors who have joined boards in the past year, 25% are people of color including 12% women of color and 13% men of color.

Of the 25 states with 20 or more public companies headquartered in that state, 12 have 25% or more women on boards. The top three states in percentage of women on boards are Washington , California , and Michigan .

Nevada , Florida , and Pennsylvania have the least number of women on their boards.

7 of the 11 sectors designated by Yahoo! Finance have more than 25% of women on boards.

"Since its inception, 50/50 Women on Boards has tracked publicly traded companies and has been a leader in education and advocacy, driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "Clearly, there is more work to be done to achieve women holding 50% of all corporate board seats and women of color holding at least 20% of all corporate board seats. We will continue to educate, advocate, collaborate, and report on the research to advance women including women of color to corporate boards."

