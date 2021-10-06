Burns & Levinson Adds Intellectual Property Attorney Therese Finan as Of Counsel

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that veteran patent attorney Therese Finan has joined the firm as Of Counsel in its Intellectual Property Group. Finan was previously a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP in Washington, D.C. and brings more than 20 years of experience advising clients on their patent and trademark strategies to the firm.

Therese Finan has joined Burns & Levinson as Of Counsel in its Intellectual Property Group.

Finan represents startups to Fortune 50 companies in a wide range of industries and technologies, with an emphasis in the life sciences field. She has a deep background in the biomedical and biotechnology fields, including research in biochemistry, cell biology and immunology. Her work spans all phases of the patent process, including preparing patent applications and securing worldwide patent protection, strategically managing patent portfolios while focusing on risk assessment, advising on infringement and validity positions, providing freedom-to-operate analysis, conducting due diligence for business transactions, developing and negotiating licenses, and resolving disputes.

"We are thrilled to have Therese join our world-class IP team. She is a highly-regarded attorney with vast expertise in patenting complex technologies," said Joseph Maraia, co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property practice. "We have a powerhouse IP practice, with nearly 30 IP attorneys and a roster of well-known clients, so we are always looking to add outstanding lateral hires to help us meet increasing client demand for our services. We are excited to welcome her to our firm," added Deborah Peckham, co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property practice.

In addition to her broad patent portfolio, litigation and licensing knowledge, Finan has significant experience counseling clients on trademark matters from developing to securing brand ownership, including procuring and enforcing trademark rights, and resolving domain disputes.

Prior to Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, Finan was Of Counsel at Venable LLP and before that at Squire Patton Boggs LLP. Early in her career, she gained experience in public policy and the health care sector.

Finan received her J.D. from Widener University Commonwealth Law School and her B.S. in microbiology from Penn State University.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer 617.879.1511 617.345.3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com kweller@burnslev.com

Burns & Levinson logo (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson LLP)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burns & Levinson