Ketamine Wellness Centers Partners with Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network to Provide Free Ketamine Treatments to Veterans

Nation's Largest Clinic Chain's Partnership with Illinois and Minnesota Chapters to

Provide Ketamine Treatments for PTSD, Depression and Pain at No Out-of-Pocket Cost

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) ( Original Source ) the leading psychedelic wellness platform, today announced two new partnerships between Ketamine Wellness Centers LLC ("KWC") and the Veterans Administration (VA) Community Care Networks of Illinois and Minnesota. The nation's largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics, KWC, will offer ketamine treatments to veterans at no out-of-pocket cost at their locations in Naperville, IL, and Burnsville, MN. The program will cover patients who are experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression and chronic pain, and who have exhausted all traditional medical treatments. KWC also offers a Hero's Discount at clinics nationwide to cover partial out-of-pocket costs of the treatment for military veterans and first responders.

Delic Logo (CNW Group/Delic Holdings Inc.)

More than 1.7 million veterans received treatment in a VA mental health specialty program in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. One in ten U.S. adults are diagnosed with PTSD, with higher rates found among military veterans and first responders. The percentage of veterans with PTSD varies by where they served: Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom (11-20%), Gulf War/Desert Storm (12%), and the Vietnam War (30% have had PTSD in their lifetime).

Based on recent research studies, PTSD has been shown to damage synaptic connections in the brain that affect information flow. Ketamine treatments have successfully repaired and improved these connections while also building new, healthy ones. PTSD damage can reappear over time if the treatment is stopped and no other support strategies are put in place.

Matt Stang, co-founder and CEO of Delic commented, "This partnership between KWC and the VA Community Care Network is a true game changer when it comes to the health and wellness of our veterans. They face steep challenges when returning home, especially related to their mental and physical health, including PTSD, depression and pain. Now they can seek the treatment they need without worrying about whether they can afford it. These brave men and women have sacrificed so much to protect this country and we are honored to support them."

"This partnership with the Illinois and Minnesota chapters of the VA Community Care Network is vital to the veterans in those communities," Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC stated. "These men and women coming to KWC have exhausted the traditional treatment options and are seeking effective, affordable therapies to help them get their lives back on track. We are continuing to work with the VA Community Care Network to expand this initiative to our other locations so we can ensure veterans everywhere are supported and have the treatments they need. We want to give back to these heroes for all they have done for this country and offer them a sense of hope and optimism about their futures."

KWC is a limited liability corporation formed under the laws of Arizona, which operates 10 ketamine infusion treatment clinics across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. KWC is the largest national chain of ketamine infusion clinics in the United States overseeing 60,000 treatments delivered to date.

KWC adds to Delic's existing portfolio of two clinics operated by Ketamine Infusion Centers in California and Arizona, cementing its position as the leading and largest ketamine wellness provider in the country. Delic expects to open 15 additional clinics across the country over the coming 18 months, further expanding access to millions who can benefit from psychedelic treatment for a variety of mental health conditions.

About Ketamine Wellness Centers

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) is the largest ketamine therapy provider in the United States with 10 clinic locations serving communities across eight states. Since 2011 KWC has been a trusted leader in bringing IV ketamine therapy into mainstream health care. KWC has provided over 60,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients, from young adults to seniors, in addition to developing specialized programs for veterans and first responders. The KWC team, including a core group of KWC physicians, psychologists, clinicians, and executives, is dedicated to providing value-based, personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and chronic pain. KWC's scalable business and treatment model is designed for further rapid expansion along with breakthrough innovations in effective therapies and services.

About Delic Corp

Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to addressing the mental health crisis by increasing access to science-backed benefits for all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio, trusted media and e-commerce platforms; Delic Labs , the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology; Meet Delic , the premier psychedelic wellness event; and the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country with Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers (pending acquisition). Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities ‎in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered ‎under the United States ‎Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state ‎securities laws and may not be offered or ‎sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. ‎Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking ‎statements" within the meaning of ‎the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities ‎Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of Delic's control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎"plans", ‎‎"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", ‎‎‎"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be ‎taken", "will continue", ‎‎"will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to: information regarding the timing or terms upon which the Transaction will be completed; potential benefits of the Transaction; anticipated continued growth in the health and wellness sector (and, in particular, related to psychedelics); the ability of Delic to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Delic is alerting the reader that ‎such ‎information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors ‎that may cause ‎the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Delic to be ‎materially different from those ‎expressed or implied by such information and statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the Transaction not closing as planned or at all or on terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of the Transaction; direct and indirect material adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; inability to obtain future financing on suitable terms; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; risks inherent in the psychedelic treatment sector; changes in applicable laws and regulations; and failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations.

In addition, in ‎connection with the forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this press ‎release, Delic has made certain ‎assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to:

assumptions as to the time required to negotiate a definite agreement and complete matters related to the Transaction; the ability to consummate the Transaction; ‎the ability of the parties to ‎obtain, in a timely manner, the requisite regulatory, corporate and other third party approvals and the satisfaction of ‎other conditions to the ‎consummation of the Transaction on the proposed terms; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on ‎relationships, ‎including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; ‎changes in general economic, ‎business and political conditions, including changes in the financial ‎markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance ‎with extensive government regulation; and the diversion ‎of management time on the Transaction.‎

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎

Although Delic believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and Delic does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to Delic or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.