Next Level Apparel Notice of Security Incident

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Apparel ("NLA") announced today a phishing email incident that involved a small number of email accounts in its computer environment.

The phishing email incident resulted in unauthorized access to information contained in some email accounts, including names accompanied by Social Security numbers, financial/checking account numbers, payment card numbers, driver's license numbers, and limited medical/health information.

NLA conducted an investigation involving unauthorized access to a limited number of employees' email accounts. The investigation determined that an unauthorized person had access to the contents of the accounts at various times between February 17, 2021 and April 28, 2021. Although NLA cannot confirm that any individual's information was in fact viewed by an unauthorized person, NLA is releasing this notice to inform individuals of this incident and provide some recommendations on ways to protect personal information.

On October 4, 2021, NLA began mailing letters to individuals whose information was involved in the incident and for whom NLA has address information. NLA is also providing this notice to individuals whose information may have been involved but for whom NLA does not have an address. NLA also established a dedicated call center for individuals to call with questions about the incident. If you have any questions, please call 855-551-1758, Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. through 5:30 P.M. CT.

Individuals who are concerned that their personal information may have been accessed during the incident should visit NLA's website, found here: https://www.nextlevelapparel.com/data-security-incident-information. NLA's website also contains information regarding steps that individuals can take to help protect their personal information.

To help prevent something like this from happening in the future, NLA is instituting additional security measures.

