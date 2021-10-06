Introducing a New Way of Working Out to the Home Fitness Community

Key Highlights:

TUT Fitness Group engineers new aluminum end-caps for its TUT Trainer ™ gym in order to increase resistance band loads to 200 pounds

At 11.6 lbs the TUT Trainer ™ home gym incorporates internationally-patented TUT stackable Plate ™ resistance bands, which replace expensive and bulky metal weights a first for the $9.5 billion global home gym market 1

TUT Fitness Group is offering free upgrade kits to all existing customers

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc. (the "Company" or "TUT") (TSXV: GYM) announced today that it has upgraded its TUT Trainer™ exercise devices to increase load tolerances to 200 lbs of resistance band force. The upgrade allows more intense time-under-tension workouts in the home gym, using the patented TUT Plate™ system.

TUT Fitness Group Powers Up TUT Trainer™ Home Gym to 200 lbs of Resistance Load (CNW Group/TUT Fitness Group Limited)

The power upgrade comes in the form of new machined aluminum end-caps for its patented TUT Plate™ resistance band technology exercise system. TUT is a game-changer in the home gym sector as it is one of the first to bring an affordable, lighter weight and well-made device to the mass market.

"We continue to improve upon our TUT exercise equipment and this is the first of several upgrades that we plan to roll out. Our TUT Trainer offers a totally new way to work out based on precision-engineered resistance bands affixed to a sleek aluminum frame. As the fitness community continues to embrace our products and exercise philosophy, we are meeting their requests for new innovations," said Rob Smith, CEO for TUT Fitness Group.

Miami-based celebrity fitness coach, Ky Evans said, "I can't say enough great things about the TUT Trainer and its stackable resistance bands. I've spent my career training clients with Time Under Tension equipment. This is the first time I've seen a truly affordable AND portable Time Under Tension device that gives me the versatility and creativity that I want while working with my clients, professional athletes, and celebrities."

The Company is offering all existing TUT Trainer customers free retro-fit upgrades as well.

Investor Relations

TUT is pleased to announce that it has retained John Martin to perform investor relations services for the Company. Pursuant to an investor relations agreement, Mr. Martin will provide investor relations and shareholder communication services for the Company. The agreement is month to month, terminable on one month's notice, at a cost of C$5,000 plus GST per month. Martin has worked in the public markets for over 25 years. He was previously President of Fibera AG, an Investor/Public Relations company, and more recently Manager of Investor Relations for Patriot One Technologies. Mr. Martin is based in Vancouver, B.C. The engagement of John Martin is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through the AGORACOM platform in partnership with AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORACOM") for the purposes of raising visibility and awareness of the Company over key online platforms while also assisting with sales and marketing of the TUT products and services.

The AGORACOM digital marketing campaign is scheduled to run for a period of 12 months at a total annual cost of $100,000 plus HST, which will be paid entirely in common shares of the Company in five equal installments of $20,000 plus HST each at 3 months intervals over the duration of the engagement. The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on the date of issuance pursuant to the marketing agreement.

The issuance of all shares related to the marketing campaign agreement is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and regulatory approvals. Each issuance of shares will be subject to a four-month hold period.

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences, and investor relations services to North American small- and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read more than 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of most global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a Vancouver-based Canadian manufacturer of high-performance fitness products. The company has designed, patented, and manufactured one of the world's smallest (11.6 lbs), and most affordable high-performance home gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$9.5B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market2 and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 20263.

TUT's patented, industry-first, stackable resistance bands (TUT Plates™) allow the user to increase or decrease resistance loads with up to 200 lbs of resistance. Utilized in both the TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™ this new breakthrough in functional strength and cardio training incorporates Time Under Tension to target every muscle group without the added pressure to joints or tendons, optimizing workouts, and raising the bar for personal home gyms.

For further information please contact:

robs@tutfitnessgroup.com

Rob Smith

CEO, TUT Fitness Group

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the AGORACOM and Investor Relations agreements, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products, the updates to TUT products, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel and including those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and technology failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

_________________________ 1 Source ReportLinker: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948407/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Global-Market-Report-30-Covid-19-Implications-and-Growth.html 2 Source ReportLinker https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/07/30/2070103/0/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Global-Market-Report-2020-30-Covid-19-Implications-and-Growth.html 3 Source: Global Market Insights, Inc.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/24/2098446/0/en/Online-Fitness-Market-growth-predicted-at-30-through-2026-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TUT Fitness Group Limited