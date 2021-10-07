Sheryl Underwood Announced as Grand Marshal of 'The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys For Tots'

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHERYL UNDERWOOD, Comedian, Actress and Host on the Daytime Emmy award-winning CBS hit television show, THE TALK, has been announced as the Grand Marshal of The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots. The parade will be presented live in the streets of Hollywood, CA on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. PST by Associated Television International and The City of Los Angeles.

Sheryl Underwood - Courtesy Photo

Sheryl Underwood is a multi-faceted entertainer, businesswoman and civic champion. She is 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated (comprised of over 120k women leaders), founder of Pack Rat Foundation for Education; and she is the recipient of the Arch of Triumph Award presented by Johnson C. Smith University, an NAACP Image Award, a People's Choice Award and is a former member of the Air Force Reserve. She says this regarding her marshalling duties: "I am truly honored to have been chosen as the Grand Marshal for The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots." She adds, "The pandemic has made it very tough for everybody for over a year and a half. I can't wait to get out there on the streets of Hollywood to celebrate with all of you, and to help bring awareness to the important work Marine Toys for Tots does to help those less fortunate during the holiday season. Please, be there! I can't wait to see you!"

Sheryl Underwood joined THE TALK for season two, and is now hosting her 12th season alongside hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales and Jerry O'Connell.

Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with Special Co-Host Elizabeth Stanton, the parade features Hollywood celebrities, movie cars, award-wining bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, large-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, culminating with the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus! To view a sizzle reel of highlights from past Hollywood Christmas Parades, please visit: https://vimeo.com/user4830612/review/85566731/0e776f5e59

# # #

Media Contact for The Producers of The Hollywood Christmas Parade :

Steve Moyer,

Steve Moyer Public Relations

818.784.7027 (office/no text), 818.337.9987 (cell/text)

moyerpr@earthlink.net

@stevemoyerpr

Media Contact for The CW Network :

Jodi Karp @ 818.977.2609; jodi.karp@cwtv.com

(PRNewsfoto/The Hollywood Christmas Parade)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Associated Television