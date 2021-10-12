Beaches® Resorts Wants To Make Your Grandparent The Next TikTok Star

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaches Resorts, the leading luxury all-inclusive family-friendly resort company, announces their new sweepstakes to help create the next big 'granfluencer' on TikTok. One lucky grandparent will win a TikTok tutorial from one of the most popular granfluencers' on the platform, @ourfilipinograndma, where they'll learn what it takes to make a TikTok go viral and get on the 'For You Page' during their trip to a Beaches Resort.

Beaches Resorts launches new GrandEscapes program designed especially for grandparent-grandkid vacations after time spent apart.

Now through November 11th, 2021, family members can post a TikTok video of their grandparent for a chance to win the TikTok tutorial and a five-night dream vacation at any Beaches Resort in Turks & Caicos or Jamaica. To enter the Beaches GrandEscapes sweepstakes, creators must follow and tag @BeachesResorts on TikTok and include the hashtag #BeachesGrandEscapes in their video posts of their grandparents dancing, singing or hopping on the latest trend.

Not only does Beaches Resorts want to create fun for grandparents and their grandkids online, but reuniting extended families in person is at the top of the list. In addition to the chance of winning a dream vacation through TikTok, the resort company is introducing Beaches GrandEscapes, designed especially for grandparent-grandkid vacations in paradise after so much time apart. A Beaches GrandEscape is ideal any time of year, but for a limited time, there's a special incentive for reservations of five nights or longer, made now through January 9, 2022 for Fall travel 2022. Reservations during that time will receive a special 'Made for Memories' family photoshoot and the choice of a complimentary Sesame Street Character Breakfast for the younger set, a Red Lane® Spa manicure for two, or a 'Kitty Katt' Catamaran Cruise for two that the whole family can join in on and enjoy.

"At Beaches, family time is everything. We recognize the difficult year it's been, especially for many grandparents who in recent times couldn't see their grandchildren often or, in some cases, not at all. We want families to make up for those missed moments, and what better backdrop to do that than our beautiful Caribbean," said Joel Ryan, Director of Theme Entertainment at Beaches Resorts. "Our mission is for families to create lasting memories together, and because our resorts have something for everyone, our GrandEscapes are a sure way to put the Grand back in Grandparent."

Beaches is the ultimate vacation destination for grandparents and grandkids to continue to bond, incorporating fun and togetherness at every turn, for all ages. Kids can enjoy the beach and Pirates Island Waterparks during the day, and go to the Xbox® Lounge or Beaches' exciting arcade hall at night. The youngest kids can even partake in activities with their favorite Sesame Street® characters and enjoy day and night entertainment with their furry friends. Other optional activities include the kid's scuba program with trained Scuba Divers and junior golf club private lessons and clinics. Adults of all ages can enjoy the many unique restaurants and bars, the land and water sports, the Red Lane® Spa and more, making for a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive trip ideal for every family member.

To enter the GrandEscapes Sweepstakes, visit: www.beaches.com/beachesgrandescapessweepstakes. To book the GrandEscapes vacation incentive visit Beaches.com. For more information about a Luxury Included® vacation at Beaches, visit www.beaches.com.

Beaches® Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every member of the family with three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth location coming to St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Beaches Resorts provides more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet with outrageous waterparks, XBOX® Play Lounges, exclusive Kids Camps, teen nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler service, Red Lane® Spas, Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; and free Wi-Fi. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts also offers the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, where kids can spend their vacation with their favorite friends from the Sesame Street gang with daily activities and weekly stage shows.

