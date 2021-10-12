CRMLS Relaunches "Submit Offer" Feature Inside MLS Systems

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to demand from its community of real estate professional users, today California Regional MLS launches an improved version of its "Submit Offer" feature in the CRMLS Matrix, Paragon, and Flexmls systems. Users will now see a button or link labeled "Submit Offer" (or "Submit offer using Glide," in Paragon) on MLS listing detail pages.

The first version of the "Submit Offer" feature debuted earlier this year. Users submitted enthusiastic feedback on the original implementation, which appeared in MLS systems as a "Submit offer using Glide" button or link.

Soon after the launch, national brokerage Compass acquired Glide, the technology provider that developed the initial product. CRMLS surveyed its users for their feedback on the acquisition. After over 4,000 responses, CRMLS learned that while users responded positively to the "Submit Offer" feature itself, some brokers objected to its implementation in MLS systems.

CRMLS staff and Board of Directors considered the results and decided to disable the button and link. Though the Glide Offers product remained a CRMLS user benefit, it no longer integrated with MLS listing detail pages.

In the months since, users have sent in a steady stream of requests to re-enable this MLS system integration. CRMLS, recognizing the demand, directed its internal Engineering department to develop a way for brokers to choose to opt in or out of the feature.

On October 5th, 2021, a full week before reintroducing the MLS system and offer platform integration, CRMLS launched a simple Glide toggle control for its participating brokers. This control gives brokers a choice on whether to opt their offices out of using Glide. (Though the system opts all brokers in by default, opting out only takes a few seconds.) CRMLS launched this control early to ensure that brokers had time to make their decisions and inform their agents on what to expect.

If a broker opts in (or takes no action), that broker and their agents can seamlessly transfer into Glide Offers by clicking on the "Submit Offer" button or link (or "Submit offer using Glide," in Paragon) on MLS listing detail pages. Although clicking on the button or link currently directs users to Glide Offers, CRMLS may someday expand the options users have through this link.

Agents whose brokers opt out will still see the "Submit Offer" or "Submit offer using Glide" button or link on listings. However, clicking on it will display a message explaining that their brokerage has opted out of using this feature.

Many features of Glide are still available to CRMLS users at no additional cost. In addition to Glide's industry-leading disclosure forms product, CRMLS users have ready access to Glide Offers – a seamless, end-to-end offer management platform that gives real estate professionals true offer form simplicity. Glide can preload forms with MLS information, highlight important signature lines and key dates, organize incoming offers from any source, and display a dashboard that gives listing agents a way to easily compare and present offers to clients.

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 39 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

