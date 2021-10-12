Eleva Enters Clinical Development of Difficult-To-Express High-Potential Proteins

FREIBURG, Germany, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is entering clinical phases with its own drug candidates, such as immune-regulating factor H, as well as in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Its moss-based platform is ideally suited to produce difficult-to-express but therapeutically promising drug candidates.

Its recently expanded production capacity enables Eleva to conduct clinical studies of its drug candidates. Among the first ones is factor H which will be developed through phase II. Up to 2,500 l will be produced in state-of-the-art single-use reactors at a GMP site.

Eleva's moss-based platform offers unique advantages for recombinant protein development,

such as:

Moss glycostructure naturally lacks core α-1,6 fucose – a known allergen – while any other glycans can be "humanized". This leads to excellent organ uptake.

Being a plant, it will not be contaminated with animal pathogens, which eliminates the need for antibiotics.

The moss production system, haploid by nature, is based on an intact organism, not on cell cultures. This guarantees exceptionally stable modifications.

Eleva is leveraging those advantages to produce complex proteins for future therapies, such as 2nd generation oncological therapeutics, or virus-like-particles (VLP) for vaccine development.

Ralf Smit, CBO of Eleva: "With production scaling up, we can now offer to develop difficult-to-express therapeutic proteins in collaboration with partners in the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to our moss platform unlocking the very promising potential of complex candidates for the benefit of patients."

About Eleva

Based in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies, replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug candidates into clinical phases.

