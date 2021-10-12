Hedgeye Hosting Simulated Trading Tournament Featuring Over $140,000 In Cash And Prizes

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent investment research and online financial media firm, announced today its first ever simulated trading contest for traders and investors. Participants will compete against one another for a chance to win over $40,000 in cash prizes throughout the competition and over $100,000 in investing research.

The contest is called "HedgEye On The Prize." Registration is now open.

Trading officially begins on October 25th and ends on December 17th. Contestants can enter at any time. Once registered, contestants will get $100,000 in fantasy trading funds deposited to their virtual portfolio. From there, contestants can trade a comprehensive list of Macro ETFs and favorite stock ideas from Hedgeye's own research.

There are many ways to win. In addition to the $10,000 Grand Prize, Hedgeye will award:

$6,500 for 2 nd place

$4,500 for 3 rd place

$3,000 for 4 th place

$2,000 for 5th place

Thousands of dollars will also be awarded to contestants with top-performing portfolios on a weekly and monthly basis.

"We are big believers in competition here at Hedgeye," said Hedgeye Founder Keith McCullough. "My team and I wake up every morning with the explicit goal of outworking our competition and delivering superior results to our subscribers. This contest is a natural extension of our competitive spirit and Hedgeye's core mission to help investors protect and grow their portfolio with math and data, instead of narratives."

In addition to over $40,000 in cash prizes, Hedgeye is also giving away ten annual subscriptions to its most comprehensive investing research bundle, "Macro Pro." Top-10 finishers will receive access to "Macro Pro" ($10,000 value) for an entire year.

The winner of the contest will also receive an all-expenses paid trip to appear on HedgeyeTV in the firm's Stamford, Connecticut headquarters. The prize includes a two night stay at a New York City Hotel, a $500 Visa gift card, one round-trip flight and an invitation to have lunch with Hedgeye Founder and CEO Keith McCullough.

All contestants will receive eight complimentary online coaching sessions with McCullough, a successful hedge fund manager before launching Hedgeye in 2008. McCullough will review the leaderboard live on HedgeyeTV and analyze the trading set-up for top contestants' virtual holdings. Hedgeye will invite top contestants to join McCullough live on HedgeyeTV to discuss their virtual portfolio and decision-making.

"Millions of new investors have started trading in the last year," said Michael Blum, President of Hedgeye. "Wall Street continues to fail these investors. That's a huge opportunity for us. As much as we're an independent investment research and online financial media company, we're also in the education business. At our core, Keith and our team of 40+ research analysts help investors stack the odds in their favor by learning a much better way to invest."

For more information (including contest rules and conditions) and to register visit: www.HedgEyeOnThePrize.com.

