LogicSource Recognized by Spend Matters as a 2021 "Provider to Watch" Sourcing and procurement leader acknowledged for its innovative services and technology solutions

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource , the leader in procurement services and technology, today revealed that the company has been recognized by procurement and supply chain analyst firm Spend Matters in its prestigious 2021 " 50 Providers to Watch ."

LogicSource was selected for its retained procurement services and intelligence-enabled OneMarket procurement technology platform solution. OneMarket automates and drives value across the different stages of the Source-to-Pay lifecycle, empowering sourcing and procurement professionals to achieve greater impact in reduced timelines by combining three capabilities into a single platform: purpose-built technology, real-time market intelligence and flexible onshore services.

"This recognition by one of the most trusted thought leaders for sourcing and procurement solidifies LogicSource's ongoing dedication to helping our clients drive bottom-line savings and optimize their organizations," said David Pennino , CEO of LogicSource. "We are constantly striving to solve complex challenges and drive valuable business outcomes, and this recognition combined with the satisfaction of our client partners validates those efforts."

Each year the "50 Providers to Watch" list recognizes the fastest-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market and shines a light on providers that are pushing the brand of procurement forward. The list is prepared by Spend Matters analysts on the basis of thorough research and analysis, and reflects their unbiased, independent view of the providers.

"Never has procurement technology been more front of mind for businesses. With companies heavily scrutinizing their supply chains and bottom lines to protect against volatility, the procurement technology space has in 2021 gained only greater notoriety — from customers and investors alike," said Nick Heinzmann, analyst team lead at Spend Matters. "We're pleased to present Spend Matters' annual '50 Providers to Know', '50 Providers to Watch' and 'Future 5' listees, determined by the entire Spend Matters analyst team to represent the best of the technology providers that serve procurement, finance and supply chain organizations."

This announcement comes on the heels of LogicSource's recent Inc. 5000 ranking that reported the company's three-year revenue growth of 64 percent, as well as its leadership expansion in key growth and legal positions.

About LogicSource

LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement for its clients through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of goods and services not-for-resale, which typically represents 20% of a company's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. Tested time and again in the marketplace, LogicSource's proven engagement model builds profitable partnerships that achieve 4-15x ROI.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

