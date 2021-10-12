DreamDrive: Lucid's Proprietary Advanced Driver Assistance Platform That's User-Friendly and Future-Ready

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, announced today the details of DreamDrive™, the most technically sophisticated advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). All versions of DreamDrive employ 32 on-board sensors, a multi-faceted driver-monitoring system, and lightning-quick on-board ethernet networking powering more than 30 features through a clear, user-friendly interface. DreamDrive Pro – which is standard in Lucid Air Dream Edition and Lucid Air Grand Touring and is optional in other Lucid Air models – includes additional computing and sensor hardware in preparation for new features to be delivered via seamless over-the-air (OTA) software updates.



The backbone of Lucid DreamDrive is a powerful computer network in Lucid Air powered by the proprietary Ethernet Ring. This high-speed data network enables four computer gateways – one at each corner of the car – to communicate with each other at gigabit speeds, resulting not only in high performance but an especially high degree of redundancy for key systems such as steering, braking, sensors, power, and more.

"DreamDrive Pro has been designed to grow in capability, thanks to our ability to deliver software over-the-air and key equipment already in place in the vehicle," said Dr. Eugene Lee, Senior Director, ADAS and Autonomous Driving, Lucid Motors. "Thanks to highly integrated hardware and software teams, Lucid has the ability to develop new functionality for DreamDrive Pro in-house. This can benefit every facet of the DreamDrive Pro experience, from the frequency of updates to the planned rollout of the Highway Pilot system for conditional automated driving on select roadways in the coming years."

A 32-Sensor Suite That Can Detect What the Human Eye Cannot

The 32 sensors feeding data to the DreamDrive system are so seamlessly integrated into the exterior of the Lucid Air that most won't notice them at all. Comprising 14 visible-light cameras, five radar units, four surround view cameras, ultrasonic sensors throughout the vehicle exterior, and, for DreamDrive Pro, the first automotive application of LIDAR on the market. This solid-state LIDAR sensor will deliver high-resolution data with an ultra-wide field of view. Together, these sensors enable DreamDrive to detect what a human driver cannot, and act as an invisible co-pilot to help drivers get to their destination safely.

A Human-Machine Interface That's About the Human

DreamDrive's easy-to-use interface is the product of countless hours of user testing, making use of text, color, and shapes to provide drivers with clear information. DreamDrive Pro also uses Surreal Sound — Lucid Air's fully immersive 21-speaker system — to deliver clear directional alerts. This enhances safety features like Front and Rear Cross Traffic Protection and Autonomous Emergency Braking. In addition, Surround View Monitoring provides a beautiful 360-degree view of the vehicle, a tremendous help when parking or maneuvering in tight spaces at low speeds.

Highway Assist and Autonomous ParkThe Highway Assist group of features is designed to help drivers stay safe, while also making the Lucid Air even more delightful to drive. Highway Assist blends adaptive cruise control and lane centering control to help keep the Lucid Air right where it belongs on the freeway, at a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and other lanes. Traffic Jam Assist operates at speeds between 0 and 40 miles per hour, aiding in centering the vehicle when lane lines are occluded by close traffic. For vehicles equipped with DreamDrive Pro, further functions for Highway Assist are already in development.

Because of the importance in ensuring that Highway Assist is only used when the driver remains attentive, the Lucid Air features a sophisticated driver monitoring system. An infrared driver camera tracks head position, eye gaze, and blinking, while hands-off detection prompts the driver to return their hands to the steering wheel immediately. Should the driver fail to respond, indicating that the driver may be incapacitated, the system will even slow the vehicle to a complete stop, activate the emergency brake, turn on hazard lights, emit a high-pitched beep, and unlock the doors so that emergency responders can access the occupants.

When it's time to park, DreamDrive can make the process much easier. Auto Park identifies parallel and perpendicular parking spots and manages all aspects of vehicle control as it enters and exits a spot – it selects gears, steers, drives forward, and reverses in concert to leave the Lucid Air in the perfect position. When parking on a hill, Auto Park will even turn the front wheels toward or away from the curb, as appropriate for the direction.

A Robust Platform for Greater Capability in the Future

The backbone of the powerful computer network in the vehicle is the Lucid Air's proprietary Ethernet Ring. This high-speed data network enables four computer gateways – one at each corner of the car – to communicate with each other at gigabit speeds, resulting not only in high performance but an especially high degree of redundancy for key systems such as steering, braking, sensors, power, and more. Further redundancy comes by way of Lucid's novel dual-rail power architecture, which adds an additional layer of assurance in ensuring power delivery to vehicle systems.

