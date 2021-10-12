Roach Enters Michigan Market With Innovative Pocket-Size Vape

CHESANING, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Labs, a licensed cultivator in the state of Michigan, has announced a licensing deal with Los Angeles-based Roach, the leading disposable live-resin vaporizer, to produce and provide Roach products in Michigan. The products are available now in Michigan, with the vaporizers being produced at Six Labs' state-of-the-art 45,000 square foot cultivation lab.

The partnership between Roach and Six Labs is further evidence of the rapid growth of availability of high-quality marijuana products in Michigan. Six Labs has launched three such collaborations in the past month, and is building its growth by producing and distributing marijuana products that might not otherwise be able to navigate the challenging federal and interstate regulations.

"Our commitment continues to produce and distribute superior marijuana products throughout Michigan," says Adam Duke, director of sales for Six Labs. "Working with Roach as our partner in this most recent launch is evidence of that. Their pocket vape is truly one of the best in the market. We're happy to join our name and mission with Roach's."

Based in Los Angeles, Roach live-resin disposable vaporizers come in dozens of flavors, including Strawberry Fields, Purple Banjo and High Rise Pink Lemon$. A true live resin, extracted from live flower with nothing else added. Each variety contains broad spectrum oil and yields and unmetered dose, delivering a superior and user-controlled experience.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Six Labs to bring our products to Michigan," said Art Kushkyan, co-founder of Roach. "Michigan's marijuana consumers have shown themselves to be discerning and well-informed, so our unique vaporizers are a great addition to the market here. We're right in line with the strict quality standards of Six Labs."

Roach is available throughout Michigan at marijuana provisioning centers.

About Six Labs:

Six Labs is a licensed cultivator in the state of Michigan focused on the cultivation of premium craft cannabis products that give a consistent sensation consumers can depend on, and trust. Its state-of-the-art cultivation lab is setting a new industry standard for award-winning precision products with meticulously calibrated, made-to-measure profiles, potencies, and flavors. Six Labs won the Vangst's 2021 Top 20 Cannabis Companies To Work For. Six Labs is the parent company of Candela, Strollers and MISix. Six Labs is the Michigan licensee of Roach, Kosmik, Higgs, and Binske. To learn more visit https://www.six-labs.com/ or follow Six Labs on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Leafly.

About Roach:

Roach will never have any additives added, ever. It is super pungent and expresses all the high notes of each strain and because it is a broad-spectrum oil, offers a strong long-lasting high. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself. The Roach device offers the biggest rips by allowing ten-second pulls versus five-second industry standards. Each batch of Roach is made of limited quantities of new exotic strains.

