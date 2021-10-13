Homecoming from the Heart Event Empowers Black Women to Prioritize Their Heart Health Now Community of experts and influencers to support Black women adversely impacted by heart disease and high blood pressure at free virtual celebration

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The prevalence of high blood pressure among Black women is nearly 40% higher than White women in the U.S., posing an even greater risk for heart disease -- the leading cause of death in the nation. Tomorrow, October 16, Homecoming from the Heart, a free virtual event, will honor women across the country on their heart health journey by celebrating all the steps they can take to practice self-care and protect their hearts right now.

Homecoming from the Heart event empowers Black women to prioritize their heart health now. Register for the event at ReleaseThePressure.org and take the pledge today.

Streaming live from the campus of Morehouse School of Medicine, Homecoming from the Heart is a special collaboration between the Release the Pressure (RTP) Coalition, Ebony, iHeartRadio, Alkeme Health, WW, GirlTrek and the Ad Council. The virtual event will stream on Ebony.com and on Ebony social channels and feature leading Black women physicians and celebrity influencers, including: The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee, Founder and CEO of the DeTox Now, Coach Gessie & Former Pittsburgh Steeler and CEO of Alkeme Health, Ryan Mundy.

Nearly half of Black women over the age of 20 have heart disease, though many do not even realize it. The RTP Coalition—which includes the American Medical Association (AMA), AMA Foundation, American Heart Association, Association of Black Cardiologists, National Medical Association and Minority Health Institute, was formed to reduce these disparities by joining Black women on their journey to improve heart health through preventative action.

The RTP campaign celebrates self-care as a key priority when it comes to protecting women's hearts. To give Black women and their squads the tools and confidence to care for themselves unapologetically, Homecoming from the Heart will bring more than just awareness to the healthy blood pressure movement, it will spark a national movement to center self-care as a step towards heart health.

The event will end with a national virtual RTP Homecoming Heritage Walk in collaboration with GirlTrek, inspiring women to go out and walk in their own communities following the program. iHeart Radio, who has curated a special downloadable playlist for women to listen to as they walk, will also host a contest for a chance to win 1K by taking the RTP Heart Pledge.

Homecoming from the Heart will feature the following experts and influencers in fitness, relationships, finance and more:

jewel bush | Chief of External Affairs, GirlTrek | @girltrek

Melvin Echols | MD, Director, Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship Program

Pamela Garmon Johnson | Natl VP, Health Equity Impact & Partnerships, AHA

Michele Ghee | CEO, Ebony | @iammicheleghee

Jessica Henderson Boyd | MD, President & CEO, Unity Healthcare

Tabia Henry Akintobi | PhD, MD, Associate Dean, Community Engagement, Morehouse School of Medicine

Sharon Irons | MD, General Medicine Clinic Director, Cook County Health

Janice Payton , lifelong AKA sorority member

Kayla Jeter , WW D360 Coach/Chef | @fitandfullbykayla

Centering the cultural significance of homecoming, this celebration aims to engage women in four key cities across the U.S. with Black women serving as mayors. In Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Orleans and Chicago, Homecoming from the Heart will increase awareness, pledges and acts of engagement with the larger Release the Pressure campaign.

The event is produced by Captivate Marketing Group, an events production company that specializes in producing live events, creating and managing corporate events, and consumer product launches that generates buzz.

Participants are encouraged to sign up with friends and register for Homecoming from the Heart here and visit ReleaseThePressure.org to find more information and take the pledge to prioritize their heart health.

ABOUT RELEASE THE PRESSURE

The national Release the Pressure (RTP) movement is bringing together thousands of Black women from across America — reminding them to make self-care a priority by taking the RTP heart health pledge. RTP was founded in May 2020 by a diverse coalition of health care organizations and heart health experts – the American Medical Association (AMA), AMA Foundation, American Heart Association, Association of Black Cardiologists, National Medical Association and Minority Health Institute – who are dedicated to partnering with the Black community to improve heart health. Join the movement and take the pledge at ReleasethePressure.org.

ABOUT CAPTIVATE MARKETING GROUP

Captivate Marketing Group is led by Yvonne McNair, who is a highly creative, certified, and 2 X Emmy nominated event producer and entertainment marketing professional. Since 2008, CMG has been known for its ability to bring ideas, execution, and results together. Our experience spans thousands of events in every major market at hundreds of venues. The CMG team creates programs that connect trendsetting consumers, influencers, and the media to your brand. They exist to engage, entertain and brighten people's lives through the experiences they create.

ABOUT THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council has a long history of creating life-saving public service communications in times of national crisis, starting in the organization's earliest days during World War II to September 11th and natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy and, most recently, leading the industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its deep relationships with media outlets, the creative community, issue experts and government leaders make the organization uniquely poised to quickly distribute life-saving impactful information to millions of Americans.

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

(PRNewsfoto/The Ad Council New York)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Ad Council