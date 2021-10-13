Candid CEO Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Candid CEO Nick Greenfield as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Nick Greenfield as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

"We started the company in 2017 to increase access to high quality oral healthcare while reducing costs to patients and doctors alike," said Nick Greenfield, CEO of Candid.

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Nick Greenfield as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Nick Greenfield - Candid

Nick Greenfield is the CEO of Candid, an oral health care company focused on redefining the orthodontics category with the first ever clear aligner system geared toward telehealth-first care. Prior to Candid, Nick was the COO at Paribus (acquired by Capital One) and one of the first employees at Lyft where he helped launch eight markets starting with San Francisco, and moving on to Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, and Washington DC. Nick also serves as an advisor to a number of startups across the technology landscape.

Candid is a digital platform for oral healthcare.

Coupling the expertise and attention of private practice orthodontics with the convenience and affordability of telehealth, Candid delivers patients the best of both worlds. Our patent-pending approach to moving teeth, and our intuitive ecosystem of hardware and software offer superior care and outcomes. We are on a mission to redefine orthodontics and unlock self expression.

Candid is based in New York, NY and was founded in 2017. For more information visit candidco.com .

