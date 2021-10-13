SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading wellness experience technology platform, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ClassPass, a monthly subscription service providing access to the world's most extensive network of fitness and wellness experiences. This deal will bring two of the wellness industry's most prominent leaders together, creating a one-stop shop for both business owners and consumers.

Leading Wellness Experience Platform Mindbody to Acquire ClassPass; Announces $500 Million Strategic Investment

"This acquisition comes at a pivotal time for the wellness industry as it continues to rebound from COVID-19 related closures - and local and authentic experiences are more important to people than ever," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "Our companies share a singular focus on bringing wellness experiences to more people, in more places. By leveraging the best of both companies' technology and expertise, we are more committed than ever to providing studios with best-in-class tools to help them grow and thrive, while also driving more consumers to their businesses."

In conjunction with the acquisition, Mindbody has secured a strategic investment of $500 million from a group led by Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm. Prior Sixth Street investments include Airbnb, Datavant, Legends, MDLive, the San Antonio Spurs, Spotify and Sprinklr. This investment, together with the continued support of Mindbody's majority investor and partner, Vista Equity Partners, will help further accelerate the company's growth and build upon the product innovations and investments that have been made over the course of the pandemic. Major milestones have included the creation of a fully integrated virtual platform that set business owners up for success in a hybrid world, enhancements to Mindbody's marketing automation tools to improve client acquisition and retention, and the introduction of Mindbody Capital, a product that will give small business owners access to financing to help them invest in and grow their business.

Mindbody's intent to acquire ClassPass comes on the heels of recent research and data from both companies that proves consumers are getting back to in-person wellness experiences as studios reopen. Nearly eighty percent of consumers feel wellness is more important than ever. Additionally, several markets that have fully reopened are seeing bookings on the Mindbody platform rebounding to pre-COVID levels and ClassPass consumer usage is at one-hundred-and-ten percent of pre-COVID usage for subscribers who have gone back to class.

For business owners, ClassPass offers data-driven, machine learning-based SmartTools that help studios to manage excess inventory and market unsold spots at a revenue-maximizing price. Studios on ClassPass typically experience a thirty percent increase in reservation volume and a fifteen to twenty percent increase in revenue when they utilize SmartTools. Additionally, fifty percent of ClassPass members are new to boutique fitness upon joining, and eighty percent visit a new studio for the first time using the platform.

"The ClassPass network includes many businesses already working with Mindbody. By combining our respective operations, we will create more seamless integrations and unlock new revenue opportunities for business owners using both services, while continuing to support all fitness, salon and spa businesses who choose to work with Mindbody or ClassPass," said Fritz Lanman, ClassPass CEO. "For consumers using our marketplace and professionals enrolled in the ClassPass Corporate Program, our goal is to create greater choice and flexibility in the experiences they can book."

Best known for its SaaS platform that powers tens of thousands of wellness businesses around the globe, Mindbody has remained focused on its mission to help people lead happier, healthier lives by connecting the world to wellness. That leading B2B technology, combined with Mindbody's existing consumer marketplace and the reach of ClassPass's network will create the most extensive and integrated platform in the industry.

"As a customer and user of both Mindbody and ClassPass for several years, I know how impactful the combination of these two powerhouses will be on the industry as it regains momentum," said Bryan Myers, President and CEO of [solidcore] boutique fitness.

The acquisition will be an all-stock deal at a non-disclosed price and will integrate both teams—with ClassPass continuing to operate its app and website. Upon closing of the deal, Lanman will serve as President of ClassPass and Mindbody Marketplace, working alongside McCarter and Mindbody's executive team.

"Since the founding of ClassPass, our north star has always been how we can help people discover and seamlessly book soul-nurturing experiences," said ClassPass founder Payal Kadakia. "This acquisition will be a massive milestone for a female-founded company, and I am confident in the leadership of Josh McCarter and my long-time business partner Fritz Lanman to propel the business forward and continue to deliver a best-in-class experience for consumers and business owners alike."

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About ClassPass

ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013, ClassPass connects members to a broad range of classes around the globe and is now available as a wellness benefit with many of the world's leading employers. Whether you decide to head to a local fitness studio, stream an on-demand workout or book yourself a much needed wellness appointment, ClassPass makes it easy to prioritize your health. Using one membership, choose from a broad range of options across gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and one cross-platform team approach to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 350 team members including over 180 investment professionals operating from nine locations around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreet.com or follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindbody