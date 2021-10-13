Prenosis Announces Partnership to Combat Hospital Sepsis Using Precision Diagnostics

Partnership will support effort to build out NOSIS™ dataset for sepsis care and advance steps towards FDA clearance of the Prenosis Sepsis Immunoscore™

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenosis, Inc., a precision diagnostics company transforming clinical diagnosis with predictive intelligence, announced today the expansion of an existing partnership with Roche Diagnostics that will total close to $6M to improve and expedite the clinical recognition of sepsis through advanced precision diagnostics. Building upon the collaboration that the companies started together in 2020, Prenosis will significantly expand its core NOSIS™ dataset, and the two companies will work together to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the Prenosis Sepsis Immunoscore™ and the Roche Elecsys® IL-6 Assay. These tools aim to provide physicians with powerful new solutions for fighting sepsis through early risk identification.

The Prenosis dataset, which features Elecsys IL-6 measurements, in addition to measurements of a diverse set of parameters representing several different dimensions of immune response, is the world's largest and fastest growing hybrid biomarker-clinical dataset for sepsis care. The partnership drives the unique combination of a traditional diagnostic test with next generation predictive analytics, demonstrating the potential to usher in a new era of holistic digital diagnostics for more comprehensive profiling of complex heterogeneous hospital conditions.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 11 million people die from sepsis worldwide annually, more than the deaths caused by all cancers combined. Studies show that sepsis is the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals, with total annual costs of treatment and rehabilitation estimated at $62 billion.1 Before the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 1.7 million adults in the United States developed sepsis annually. During the pandemic, this problem was greatly exacerbated, as most COVID-19 deaths are due to viral and/or bacterial sepsis.2

Early prediction of at-risk patients that require emergency department evaluation and hospitalization can dramatically improve outcomes. Combining routinely obtained clinical information with additional critical biomarkers could help identify at-risk patients earlier and more accurately for life-saving treatment.

The Roche Elecsys® IL-6 assay measures interleukin-6 concentrations from patient plasma or serum samples. Elecsys IL-6 is a predictive biomarker essential in the disease pathways of many inflammatory conditions, including sepsis thanks to its early elevation. The Elecsys IL6 results can be provided in 18 minutes. The Prenosis Sepsis Immunoscore™ diagnostic utilizes the combination of Elecsys IL-6 with other sepsis biomarkers and distinct clinical risk parameters and aims to predict, diagnose and treat sepsis earlier.

"We are excited to expand upon our relationship with Roche and to accelerate the birth of 'prenostic' testing to help reduce the burden of the sepsis crisis," said Prenosis CEO and Co-Founder Bobby Reddy, Jr. "Prenostics, or predictive and precise diagnostics, test the right patient parameters at the right time for the right clinical situation/context. The Prenosis platform is ushering in a new era in pre-emptive diagnostic testing. The implications are groundbreaking: we have the ability to accurately and cost-effectively predict disease much earlier, enabling prevention instead of treatment."

The Sepsis ImmunoScore™ is an Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) that Prenosis intends to submit to the FDA for clearance by the end of the year. It is intended to aid in the risk assessment for progression to sepsis of patients admitted to the emergency department or hospital. The solution incorporates holistic, multidimensional inputs using machine learning to more adequately capture the vast heterogeneity of sepsis and to improve accuracy of diagnosis compared to the current standard of care risk assessments. The solution incorporates 23 parameters from the patient's hospital Electronic Medical Record (EMR), including demographics, vital signs, labs, and other specific sepsis biomarkers, including Elecsys IL-6.

The diagnostic creates a calculated sepsis risk score, a risk stratification category and other supplemental information that can be visualized in a unique Sepsis Patient View within a hospital Electronic Medical Record or via a web interface. By employing parameters representing many dimensions of information, the Sepsis ImmunoScore™ seeks to more effectively diagnose sepsis and risk stratify patients for care based on severity of illness.

About Prenosis

Prenosis is a health tech innovator devoted to ushering in a new era of precision diagnostics in acute care using artificial intelligence. Its Immunix™ precision diagnostics platform leverages machine learning algorithms trained on deep biological data and broad clinical data designed to more holistically capture and illuminate the complex health states of patients. Its proprietary NOSIS™ dataset is one of the the largest and fastest growing hybrid biomarker-clinical dataset for sepsis care. The Sepsis ImmunoScore™ diagnostic on the Immunix™ platform has the potential to save thousands of lives and billions of dollars in healthcare spending annually. The Sepsis ImmunoScore™ is not yet approved for commercial use in the United States. For more information, please visit: www.prenosis.com

