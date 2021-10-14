All For One Media Investor Call and Drama Drama Update

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) ("All For One Media", "AFOM", or the "Company"), an entertainment marketing company, will be holding an Investor Conference Call on Thurs, November 18th, 2021, at 5:00 EST to update investors on our business model and our latest corporate developments. The presentation will be followed by a Q and A where investors will have an opportunity to ask questions. Further information and pre-registration details will be disseminated the week of November 1st.

Drama Drama, the Companies 360 branded entertainment platform, continues to diversify and expand its content and exposure.

Drama Drama, the Movie is available on a multitude of platforms including Streaming on Amazon Prime, as well as popular TVOD and AVOD platforms such as Tubi, Vudu, IMDB TV and Apple TV among others.

In addition, the Company released the movie for free and without ads on YouTube to maximize exposure. The movie has received 740,000 views and continues to build a wide audience not only in North America, but in South Africa, (over 74,000 views), Jamaica, (over 70,000 views), Kenya (over 70,000 views), Nigeria (over 70,000 views) as well as 20 other nations worldwide. The Company is further encouraged by the vast majority of positive comments, the better than 25 to 1 Thumbs Up to Thumbs Down (YouTube's version of likes) and a higher IMDB rating than recent Tween Driven Netflix hits such as "The Kissing Booth", "To All The Boys I Loved Before", and "He's All That".

Brian Lukow, All For One Media's CEO stated, "As I have repeated many times, our primary goal is to reach as many kids in our targeted demographic Worldwide, which we believe the door to numerous revenue streams.

AFOM has added Indonesian and Spanish subtitle options to the Movie on YouTube and plans on adding other languages as demand increases.

In addition, Drama Drama (The Girl Group) has recorded two more songs which will be released across all Music Streaming Platforms.

The first release is called Snoochie Boochie. It was co-written by Sam Hollander. Hollander has written and/or produced 22 US Top 40 Pop Hits, as well as numerous worldwide smashes, including Panic! at the Disco's worldwide #1 "High Hopes". Snoochie Boochie was produced by Rob Grimaldi. Grimaldi recently produced, the K Pop Superstars; BTS's biggest and fastest-selling hit, "Butter," which holds the record for this year for the longest run at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. Lukow added; "We are very excited for fans of Drama Drama to hear Snoochie Boochie." The company will be launching a Social Media Campaign built around creating buzz for the release of its latest single.

Drama Drama also recorded a new original Christmas song, which will be released the week of Thanksgiving.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) is an entertainment marketing company that creates projects specifically targeting the tween demographic, which is estimated to account for at least $260 billion in US domestic annual sales. Known as "Generation I" (for "Internet"), this generation's tweens represent the first demographic to have never known a world that doesn't revolve around the Internet and social media. AFOM has recently completed producing Drama Drama, a new movie musical that tells the story of five high school girls from five very different cliques who must work together in order to run their school's anti-bullying organization. Perfectly capturing the nuances of high school, Drama Drama, features original and infectious pop songs about topics such as peer pressure, unrequited love, and teen angst. It is anticipated that the film will generate revenues from multiple sources, including domestic and international distribution, video on demand, merchandising, soundtrack sales, live performances, and additional ancillary sources.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

