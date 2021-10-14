ANGUS Appoints Life Sciences CDMO Executive Jonathan Arnold To Board Of Directors

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Arnold to the Company's Board of Directors. Arnold is a seasoned commercial and operations executive with more than 25 years of international leadership experience with life sciences and pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) companies.

"Throughout his extensive career, Jonathan has demonstrated an ability to build, develop and lead strong teams that are aligned to successfully deliver on strategic operational and growth objectives," said David Neuberger, ANGUS President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to the deep commercial and operations expertise Jonathan brings to our expanded board as we continue to enhance our capabilities for serving the global life sciences and pharmaceutical markets."

"Via investments in capacity, people and products, ANGUS is continuously demonstrating its commitment to become a leading global supplier of essential life sciences ingredients," said Arnold. "I am excited to join the board and look forward to contributing to ANGUS' future success and strategic transformation."

Arnold currently serves as President, Oral and Special Delivery, for Catalent Pharma Solutions, one of the world's leading life sciences CDMOs. In this role, he has direct responsibility for 10 sites and approximately 2,400 employees covering three core technology segments. He previously served as Vice President and General Manager of the company's Drug Delivery Solutions business unit.

Prior to Catalent, Arnold most recently held the role of Chief Procurement Officer and Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Patheon, a global life sciences CDMO, where he was responsible for centralizing the corporate procurement function to optimize more that $800 million of spend across multiple categories. Arnold began his career in the life sciences CDMO sector in 1995 at RP Scherer, a specialist in softgel technologies and now part of Catalent, where he served in a variety of international business development and strategic customer account roles. Arnold earned his bachelor's degree in agricultural, biochemistry and nutrition from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

