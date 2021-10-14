Cart.com Appoints Sara Patterson as Chief People Officer

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com, the first end-to-end ecommerce services provider, today announced its appointment of HR veteran Sara Patterson as Chief People Officer, tasked with leading all aspects of the company's talent acquisition and employee experience strategy to support Cart.com's record growth.

With nearly three decades of experience in HR, Patterson has led talent strategy and organizational design for some of the most successful digital and real-world retailers, consumer brands, and media businesses. Most recently Sara served as Chief People Officer of Lemonade, managing the people team for the AI insurance tech unicorn.

Sara also worked as VP of Human Resources and Head of Talent Management at Walmart eCommerce, where she led talent management for 15,000 employees and designed performance management, learning programs, retention strategies, and succession planning. She previously served as Chief People Officer at Bonobos, overseeing a tripling of the company's headcount before it was acquired by Walmart for $310M. She has also held senior leadership positions at Tribune Media, Conde Nast, Coach, and Gilt.

As Cart.com builds out its ecommerce-as-a-service (EcaaS) platform, with explosive headcount growth and a series of 7 acquisitions to draw together specialists from all corners of the ecommerce sector, Patterson has a mandate to forge a strong, unified culture and develop a compelling talent acquisition strategy to support continuing growth. Patterson also brings unique expertise advising CEOs and directors on M&A strategy and due diligence to drive HR integration with acquired companies.

"People are the key to success for any growing company, and I'm thrilled to be joining one of the fastest-growing and most transformative companies in the ecommerce space," Patterson said. "Cart.com's leaders have made it clear that they see a strong culture as the key to lasting success, and I couldn't agree more. I'm delighted to be joining such a talented team, and supporting their continuing mission to unlock scalable growth for ecommerce brands."

"Sara is one of the most accomplished and experienced HR leaders in the business. She has a real gift for talent management, and unrivaled expertise driving success for fast-growing companies across a wide range of industries," said Omair Tariq, CEO of Cart.com. "Her experience and dedication are exactly what we need as we forge a unified workforce to support our end-to-end ecommerce platform. After all, we aren't just growing our workforce at record speed. We're also building a unified culture and delivering incredible employee experiences to ensure that our entire team — from office workers to warehouse pickers — can stay laser-focused on our core goal of helping ecommerce brands to thrive."

