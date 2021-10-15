Honduras elected for the first time to the UN Human Rights Council

"This election is a recognition to our work, commitment and achievements in terms of human rights," assures President Juan Orlando Hernández.

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations General Assembly in New York elected Honduras as one of the 47 members of the Human Rights Council (HRC), to serve a three-years term as of January 2022, together with Argentina and Paraguay, as a part of the Latin American and Caribbean region that is entitled to 8 seats on the Council.

Honduras's election had an overwhelming majority of 173 votes out of the 193 member states of the UN General Assembly.

"This historic election grants Honduras a seat for the first time since the Council was established in 2006, and it is the result of the country's hard work and achievements to defend human rights" stated President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

To be eligible for a seat at the HRC, Honduras signed several commitments, including redoubling its efforts to improve human rights conditions in the country and to contribute from its membership within the United Nations body to promoting the protection of human rights around the world.

As a new member of the Human Rights Council, Honduras will have to adopt a more active role and pronounce itself on human rights situations around the world for the Council to take action, such as respect for human rights of women, indigenous peoples, LGTBQ, minorities, elderly and other groups in vulnerable situations.

Likewise, it must rule on issues related to the promotion of accountability in countries where human rights violations occur, as well as condemn reprisals against human rights defenders. It also oversee human rights situation in hot spots such as Afghanistan, Burundi, Syria, Yemen, some Latin America countries and others that are under the scrutiny of the Human Rights Council.

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe. It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year. It meets at the UN Office at Geneva three times a year.

