Light DeFi (LIGHT) launches a campaign in New York and São Paulo.

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Light DeFi (LIGHT) is conquering users worldwide and launching a campaign for the internationalization of Grupo Light's businesses. Thinking about diversity and inclusion, the new advertising campaign shows that anyone can become a holder of the LIGHT token.

On October 14, 2021, the advertising campaign will be launched in Times Square in New York, USA. Light DeFi will be present at the most famous tourist spot in the financial capital of the world.

At the same time as the event in New York, Light DeFi will have an advertising campaign on Paulista Avenue in São Paulo - SP. Headquartered in Uruguay, Grupo Light is expanding its activities around the world.

With nearly 20,000 users on the market, Light DeFi launched just two months ago on the market, on August 8, 2021. The token represents a sustainable ecosystem with 10 billion units in total and a renewable energy production project.

"Light DeFi's campaign is an opportunity to leave the networks and embrace the streets. LIGHT users are spread across the world and represent a diverse group of holders. With the events, our token shows that it wants to dominate and be present in the main financial centers of the world, such as New York and São Paulo", says Bruno Zorzetti, CMO of Light DeFi's Marketing agency

