Spartan Radar Hires Robert Brown as Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Radar, a provider of next-generation sensor solutions for automated mobility, today announced that Robert Brown joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Brown will help Spartan scale its Biomimetic Radar™ technology into commercial-ready perception solutions for L2 autonomy and beyond.

Brown's previous experience as the Senior Director of External Affairs for autonomous trucking innovator TuSimple will help Spartan scale its biomimetic imaging radar to solve persistent perception challenges that have impeded commercialization of autonomous mobility for all industry sectors: automotive, trucking, mining, industrial and delivery. Spartan's proprietary AI delivers radar imaging of unprecedented detail. Adding Brown's strategic expertise helps clear the path to commercialize Spartan's proven perception model and edge-processing expertise. Spartan has built thousands of working radar systems on the ground, in the air, and up in space and will go to market with perception solutions that will move autonomous mobility forward at all levels.

"You can't deliver innovation without the right people. Robert brings years of experience in both automated transportation and public affairs strategy. His addition to our team delivers on our promise to recruit the best talent to bring real solutions to market for autonomous mobility," Spartan Radar Founder and CEO Nathan Mintz said.

Robert's extensive work in the tech, transportation and public sector has always been driven by a fundamental mission of safety, transparency and tangible results. He was a core member of the TuSimple team that built a go-to-market strategy around autonomous technology through OEM relationships, customer integrations, and strategic partnerships that resulted in a successful initial public offering earlier this year. He also worked for the state of California and was a lobbyist in Washington D.C. Robert graduated from San Diego State University and taught at Oxford University.

"I chose Spartan Radar because its team has a proven track record of delivering products to market and our technology has the potential to deliver unmatched safety and scalability of level 2 and level 4 vehicles," said Brown. "The next few years will completely transform the transportation and mobility sector and I am confident Spartan Radar will be at the forefront of this movement."

About Spartan Radar

Spartan Radar is a next-gen automotive radar system solutions provider—with extensive aerospace and defense radar chops. For more information, please visit https://spartanradar.com .

