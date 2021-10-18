Advantage Truck Group Celebrates Opening Of New Facility in Raynham, Massachusetts

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local businesses, elected officials, industry executives and community leaders gathered on Friday, October 15th to celebrate the opening of Advantage Truck Group (ATG)'s new full-service dealership in Raynham, Massachusetts, a facility that will expand support for businesses and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands, and create 100 new jobs in the region.

Celebrating the opening of Advantage Truck Group’s new facility in Raynham, Massachusetts (L to R) Massachusetts Senator Marc Pacheco, Raynham Selectman Joseph Pacheco, Mass Office of Business Development Regional Director Margaret Laforest, ATG co-founder/President & CEO Kevin Holmes, ATG Chief Strategy Officer Stephen Georgallas and ATG co-founder Kevin McDevitt.

The company's eighth location in its Daimler Trucks North America New England dealer network and its third in Massachusetts, ATG-Raynham reflects its commitment to ensure the highest-level of service for its customers and support continued growth throughout the region.

"Our aim is to support our customers, to be there when they need us. This facility is a key part of that goal, allowing us to expand the services we offer to meet the needs of hundreds of businesses and municipalities in the region," said ATG President and CEO Kevin Holmes. "Today we recognize the support from so many people who contributed to this facility and to our growth, especially our employees. It is their hard work, passion and dedication to our customers that makes a difference for ATG every day."

ATG-Raynham's grand opening celebration featured tours of the 32,000-square-foot facility, remarks from Margaret Laforest, Regional Director for the Massachusetts Office of Business Development, and Dean of the Massachusetts Senate Marc R. Pacheco (D-Taunton).

"I am very pleased that ATG has chosen Raynham Woods Industrial Park as the location for its new full-service dealership," said Senator Pacheco. "With the ability to provide sales, services and parts for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, this comprehensive facility is a true testament to the significant progress and potential of our regional economy in Southeastern Massachusetts. I look forward to the new jobs the ATG dealership will bring to the local community and convey my sincere gratitude to ATG, President & CEO Kevin Holmes, and all those who have contributed to this impressive initiative."

The only facility in Southeastern Massachusetts authorized for Freightliner and Western Star trucks sales, service and parts, ATG-Raynham also offers maintenance and repair services for all brands of heavy-duty commercial and vocational trucks from its 18 climate-controlled bays that feature air conditioning and in-floor radiant heat. Customer support services include on-call access for breakdown assistance, and a multi-million-dollar parts inventory with daily parts deliveries throughout the region, including to Cape Cod.

