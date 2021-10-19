ArcBest LTL Carrier ABF Freight wins 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award for Superior Environmental Performance

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has been selected as a 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award winner for the fifth time. This award recognizes top shipping and logistics companies with excellent environmental performance and establishes ArcBest as a front-runner in supply chain efficiency — highlighting the company's commitment to addressing sustainability issues that leave a positive impact on the environment.

"Receiving the SmartWay Excellence Award for a fifth time affirms that the steps we are taking to address environmental issues, including reducing harmful emissions, are making a noticeable impact," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "We are aware of the effect our operations can have on the environment and are dedicated to focusing on ways to be an outstanding partner to our customers and corporate citizen by choosing practices that contribute to environmental sustainability."

This year, ABF Freight was one of 12 shipper and logistics companies to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay's nearly 4,000 partners. For nearly 50 years, through ABF Freight, ArcBest has operated its equipment with efficiency in mind, including limiting truck speeds to conserve fuel and reduce emissions and purchasing equipment with computerized engine shut offs to reduce idling, minimize fuel consumption and limit emissions. Most recently the company has increased equipment purchasing to replace older models with newer, cleaner trucks to further reduce net emissions — the average age of ABF road tractors is 22 months and city power units average six years.

The EPA launched its voluntary SmartWay Partner program in 2004 as a market-driven partnership that aims to reduce emissions and fosters the development of a cleaner and more efficient freight supply chain.

"For 17 years the SmartWay Transport Partnership has worked together with stakeholders in the freight industry to find innovative ways to reduce pollution from goods movement," said Sarah Dunham, Director of EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality. "We commend the innovation, drive and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change to create a healthier environment for us all."

Additional ways ArcBest is implementing more sustainable practices can be found in the company's 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 143 million metric tons of CO 2 , 2.7 million tons NO X , and 112,000 tons PM, while saving $44.8 billion in fuel costs and 335 million barrels of oil—equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes.

