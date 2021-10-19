Amcor to Report First Quarter 2022 Results

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its results for the three months ended 30 September 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 2 November 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 2 November 2021 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 3 November 2021. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 866 211 4133 (toll-free)

Australia: 1800 287 011 (toll-free)

United Kingdom: 0800 051 7107 (toll-free)

China Hong Kong: 800 901 563 (toll-free)

Singapore: 800 852 6506 (toll-free)

All other countries: +1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID 5385928

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:

Investors: Tracey Whitehead

Global Head of Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790

tracey.whitehead@amcor.com Damien Bird

Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9070

damien.bird@amcor.com



Media – Europe

Ernesto Duran

Head of Global Communications

Amcor

+41 78 698 69 40

ernesto.duran@amcor.com Media – Australia

James Strong



Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 448 881 174

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com Media – North America

Daniel Yunger



KekstCNC

+1 212 521 4879

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

