Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena To Launch Annual Original Balsamic Week In New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of virtual events, the Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has announced the launch of the first annual Original Balsamic Week in New York.

The inaugural, Original Balsamic Week will kick off in New York on November 1st and run through November 7th. With up to 20 restaurant partners, the collaboration will give foodies and Italophiles the opportunity to experience Balsamic Vinegar of Modena in new and unexpected ways. Each restaurant, both international and Italian, will provide samples with the goal of educating diners about the product's history and its organoleptic qualities. The Original Balsamic Week will also allow restaurant chefs to use their creativity to develop original recipes that will be voted on via the restaurants' social channels.

"The Original Balsamic Week will give the Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena the opportunity to continue to leave its mark within the U.S. food & wine industry as an authentic European product," remarked Federico Desimoni, General Manager of the Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. "In addition, the Original Balsamic Week will open doors to new partnerships, allowing the Consortium to collaborate with new and reputable chefs and creators for Balsamic Vinegar of Modena."

The Original Balsamic Week is part of the project "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original", focused on the US market and financed by the European Union, to promote the added value of the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, in terms of authenticity, safety, traceability, and labelling guaranteed by the European trademark protection. The campaign aims to enhance the competitiveness of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena across the United States.

