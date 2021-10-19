Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and MiResource Partner to Connect Kansans To The Right Mental Health Care COVID-19 Pandemic Spotlights Need for Better Access to Behavioral Health Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and MiResource announced they have launched a free resource, MiResource to help guide Kansans through the process of searching for and connecting with the right mental health care.

"With demand for mental health services skyrocketing during the pandemic, many Kansans are seeking mental health care for the first time. Deciding that you're ready to find help is a big first step, but this process can be time consuming and difficult," said Matt All, BCBSKS President/CEO. "MiResource helps solve that problem for all Kansans to find the care they need quickly and with less confusion."

This BCBSKS initiative will address mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and substance use disorder, by providing the MiResource solution to any person in the State of Kansas regardless of BCBSKS membership. MiResource allows users to anonymously filter through providers by specific patient needs such as conditions treated, location, language, availability, preferred payment method and much more. This solution connects Kansans with in-person and virtual mental health providers that best fit their needs.

MiResource also enables mental health professionals serving Kansans to quickly and easily post their specialties and availability online. This unique platform allows patients to get to know these professionals' qualifications and personal dispositions to better match patient preferences for treatment.

"MiResource is excited to transform the way Kansans access mental health care" said Mackenzie Drazan, CEO of MiResource. "We created MiResource because I watched my sister struggle and fail to find the right care in her darkest moments. We are thrilled to partner with BCBSKS so that no Kansan must struggle the way my sister did. I applaud BCBSKS's commitment to making mental health care a priority for all Kansans to quickly and easily get the most appropriate mental health care for their unique needs."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are reporting significant and sustained increases in symptoms of depression and anxiety. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, more than half of American adults believe the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health. In October 2021, BCBSKS launched the New State of Mind Campaign to encourage Kansans to open the conversation around mental health. Thousands of people accessed the site and utilized its resource guides, assessment quizzes, toolkits and wellness media library to help themselves or loved ones find a starting point for seeking the help they need. MiResource enables this campaign as an easy and free way for Kansans to evaluate their need for care and identify a provider that fits their needs.

About MiResource

MiResource makes it easy for people to connect with the right mental health care for their needs. We leverage advanced technologies to enable the entire spectrum of care options, professionals, and programs, to share their availability, specialty, identity and more, providing our users with the information and support they need to find the right match. Backed by venture funding from top investors including Draper Associates, The One Mind Institute, What if Ventures, and Royal Street Ventures and more. MiResource partners with health insurance plans, and health systems across the country to help people get the care they need. Our current network of more than 5,000 health care providers helps people get the personalized support and resources they need to manage their mental health.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

For more than 75 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has built a reputation of trust with its members and contracting providers by providing outstanding customer service while quickly and accurately processing claims; fairly administering benefit plans and contracts; offering programs, services and tools to help members improve or maintain their health; and operating under the highest ethical standards while being good stewards of premium dollars. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and is the state's largest insurer, serving all Kansas counties except Johnson and Wyandotte. For more information, visit bcbsks.com .

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. BLUE CROSS®, BLUE SHIELD® and the Cross and Shield Symbols are registered service marks of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas serves all Kansas counties except Johnson and Wyandotte. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas contracts with MiResource to provide mental health resources to members. MiResource is not affiliated with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.

