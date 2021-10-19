Carolina Panthers celebrate Transportation Insight Support of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs

HICKORY, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight, a top North American 3PL, joined the Carolina Panthers and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina to celebrate their partnership supporting workforce development for children and youth. Commemorating a multi-year collaboration, the Carolina Panthers recognized Transportation Insight Founder Paul Thompson and his support of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs during halftime of the Panthers' recent home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"With my own upbringing, I benefitted from taking advantage of educational opportunities in my community and quickly realized that was a gateway to advance personally and professionally," Thompson said. "The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina helps so many underserved kids and their families. It is an honor to inspire these young people that are using their time to pursue rewarding careers, whether that's in technology, transportation management, professional sports or any other occupation."

Carolina Panthers President Tom Glick recognized Thompson and Transportation Insight's support of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs, including a $50,000 donation presented on the field. Proceeds support a program that has already impacted more than 200 young people in 2021. Among them, three young leaders who earned on-field recognition at halftime for their hard work, good grades and leadership in their club.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of the Carolinas," Glick said. "This program is an important part of the development of these young people who are helping to shape our future, and we are thrilled to work with Transportation Insight to make it happen."

Transportation Insight's sponsorship supports after-school programs, on-the job training, and other workforce development activities in 52 locations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina. It also positions The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs as presenting sponsor for the Carolina Panthers Kids Club and other promotional activities.

On every Panthers game day in Charlotte, "Keep Dreaming" tours of the Panthers' Bank of America Stadium introduce Boys & Girls Club participants to the broad variety of jobs inside the facility – and the training and education they require. Participants, nearly 50 every week, also get to see the Panthers in National Football League action.

"This has been one of the more popular programs that the Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina have ever had," said The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina Executive Director Wesley Sharpe. "The kids are engaged. They want to participate. They want to see what the possibilities in their life can be."

To learn more about The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolinas, visit https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/programs/boys-and-girls-clubs.

