Covenant High Plains Surgery Center becomes West Texas' only ambulatory surgery center to perform robot-assisted total knee replacement surgery

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Texas patients seeking outpatient knee replacement surgery have a new, high-quality, cost-effective choice for their care at a nationally accredited center that meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality.

Dr. David Shephard announced today the successful completion of West Texas' first outpatient robot-assisted knee replacement surgery at a free-standing ambulatory surgery center (ASC) using the Stryker MAKO® surgical robot.

Dr. Shephard is a Johns Hopkins fellowship trained and board-certified orthopedic surgeon, and a partner at Lubbock Sports Medicine. He has performed more than a thousand robot-assisted knee replacements at Covenant Medical Center and Grace Surgical Hospital and welcomed the opportunity to extend this treatment option to a completely new environment.

"For appropriate candidates, an ASC is a safe, convenient, and cost-effective option, and we are proud to be the first center in West Texas to offer patients this choice," stated Dr. Shephard. "Patients who undergo robot-assisted total knee replacement at our center will often go home the same day, at most the next morning. Studies show that recovery at home can be beneficial to the patient, speeding the healing process, and reducing the risk of infection."

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association notes that "ASCs have transformed the outpatient experience for millions of Americans by providing them with a more convenient alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures—and done so with a strong track record of quality care and positive patient outcomes," and ASCs save Medicare and patients billions of dollars each year by offering excellent care at lower overall costs.

"The Stryker MAKO® robotic platform was selected because of its strong track record of proven results," stated CHPSC Administrator Alfonso del Granado. "And now, for the first time, patients in West Texas have the option to benefit from this innovative technology in an ambulatory surgery center. Too often, patients have not been able to afford the treatment options available at large hospitals. With this new program, we are demonstrating our commitment to offer patients the best care in West Texas."

