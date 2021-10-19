GoGo squeeZ® and Laureus USA Launch Fun Comes First Playbook to Help Make Youth Sports More Equitable, Accessible and Fun Nutritious Snack Brand Partners with Youth Sports Nonprofit and Professional Athlete Mothers to Empower Leaders of Today and Tomorrow

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGo squeeZ®, the official fruit snack of the U.S. Men's and Women's National Soccer Teams, is tackling the pandemic's impact on youth sports head on by introducing the Fun Comes First Playbook to empower parents, teachers and coaches to elevate kids' voices and participation in sport and play activities. Developed in partnership with Laureus Sport for Good USA, the playbook is a free, shareable resource full of tips, case studies, data, and expert insights on how to improve youth sport programming by emphasizing kids' primary motivating factor: fun.

The Fun Comes First Playbook, which can be downloaded at GoGosqueeZ.com/FunComesFirst, is grounded in making a more equitable, accessible, and fun environment for all kids, regardless of location or background.

Throughout the pandemic, GoGo squeeZ® has focused on the physical and emotional impact staying at home had on kids. Research shows that 78%1 of schools reported that students were receiving significantly less physical activity as many youth sports leagues were put on hold. The number one cited reason for kids dropping out of sports was they were no longer having fun.2

"Now, more than ever, it's critical to ensure fun is at the top of the youth sports agenda," said Ivan Giraud, President and General Manager of Materne North America. "Through the Fun Comes First Playbook, GoGo squeeZ® is committed to helping create and nourish fun, safe, and accessible spaces to encourage active play and teamwork, which we know have immeasurable benefits on youth development."

To help spread awareness for the Fun Comes First Playbook, GoGo squeeZ® is rallying the voices of four professional athlete mothers: Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, and Sydney Leroux. These brand ambassadors star in a new video, developed by GoGo squeeZ®, dedicated to ensuring youth programming is centered around youth voices as kids return to sports and safe socialization with friends.

U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Alex Morgan, a two-year GoGo squeeZ® brand ambassador, knows firsthand the importance of keeping fun in focus and the positive ripple effect it can have on kids. As a new mother, Alex recently looked back at her own trajectory with youth soccer and the nurturing support she received from her father, Michael Morgan, in a docu-style video created by GoGo squeeZ®.

"The pandemic has had a huge impact on youth sports attendance, and GoGo squeeZ® recognizes the importance of keeping kids in the game," said Alex Morgan. "As my first coach, my dad made sure I was always having fun. As unofficial coaches to our daughter, Charlie, my husband and I prioritize building in active play to her daily schedule given its many physical and emotional benefits. She's learning and we're all having fun at the same time."

The Fun Comes First Playbook's findings will be featured at the Aspen Institute's Project Play Summit during its virtual gathering on October 19th and 20th – a nationwide summit for youth sports leaders. The topic will be discussed in a keynote panel hosted by all four professional athlete mothers and GoGo squeeZ® ambassadors.

1 As reported in a study by BMC Public Health, 2021

2 Visek, A. J., ..et al. (2015) The fun integration theory: Towards sustaining child and adolescent sport participation. Journal of Physical Activity and health, 12, 424-433.

About GoGo squeeZ®

GoGo squeeZ's® mission is to make it easier for kids and families to be healthier and happier. Since 1998, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made from 100% fruit and vegetables. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 flavors of squeezable applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ and SmoothieZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients from nature. For more information visit www.gogosqueez.com.

About MOM Group

MOM Group was founded in 2006 following the merger of Mont Blanc and Materne, two companies with the center of know-how in the French dairy and fruit dessert industries. Today, with its fruit and dairy pouches, Pom Potes® in France and GoGo squeeZ® in the United States, the group is dedicated to offering families healthy, convenient and fun snacking solutions made from the best of nature. It draws its success from its industrial know-how and its capacity to innovate and create healthy snacking solutions based on high-quality raw materials. MOM Group has experienced outstanding growth in the last 10 years, consolidating its position as a healthy snacking leader in several strategic geographies. It is comprised of 1,300 employees across five countries and four factories in France and the US. Since December 2016, Bel Group, a world leader in single-serving portion cheese, is a majority shareholder in MOM Group. For more information visit www.momgroup.com.

About Laureus Sport for Good USA

Laureus USA is a non-profit, grant-making organization that works to improve the lives of youth and unite communities through the power of sport. Since 2012, we have impacted the lives of over one million youth by investing $20 million in sports-based youth development organizations around the country that unleash the power of sport to enhance physical and mental health, improve educational and employment outcomes, and address critical social justice issues. We have also provided trainings focused on positive youth development and social-emotional learning for over 14,000 coaches. Laureus USA is a member of the global Laureus network, which includes 7 National Laureus Sport for Good Foundations, 1 Global Foundation, the Laureus World Sports Academy (and Ambassadors), and the Laureus World Sports Awards. Learn more about Sport for Good at www.LaureusUSA.com.

