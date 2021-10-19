Panda Restaurant Group Selects Infor's Restaurant Expense Management Reporting in the Cloud

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Panda Restaurant Group — the parent company of the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., Panda Express — has selected Infor Expense Management (XM) to automate expenses, realize greater efficiencies, and streamline how the organization tracks travel and entertainment (T&E) spend for its multiple brands. Infor XM is one of the most flexible and configurable T&E expense management solution on the market. The application supports mobile usage and social collaboration, helps eliminate manual processes and delivers a consumer-grade experience built for enterprise users.

Infor XM delivers real-time reporting for advanced T&E data visibility and includes a modern and user-friendly experience design that streamlines all phases of the expense reporting process, including four modules for Expense Reports, Travel Plans, Payment Requests, and Timesheets. As a result, users have the tools to improve the way they track, analyze, and control employee-initiated expenditures to realize important opportunities for cost savings.

"To meet constantly evolving business needs, organizations need a technology partner that can deliver insightful capabilities for spending control, reporting, and analysis, while giving executives the confidence to make more informed business decisions," said Jason Floyd, general manager of Infor Hospitality. "Infor Hospitality is thrilled to be partnering with Panda Restaurant Group to support the growth and change for its sub-sector of the hospitality industry."

About Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Inc. ("PRG"), the global leader in Asian dining experiences and parent company of Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, is on a mission to inspire better lives by embracing all who visit in a genuine family environment that is unique Panda. Family-owned and operated since 1973, PRG is best known for Panda Express®, the largest American Chinese dining concept in the world. In 2020 and 2021, Panda Express was named "Best in Industry" by global research firm Ipsos, for its strong performance and continuous commitment to the highest standards of health and safety.

PRG is more than a trailblazer of the Asian food category; its people-first vision and associates' inspiring growth stories have garnered industry-wide recognition, earning more than 105 honors as Top Employer and Best Place to Work. Powered by a global family of associates, the company extends its mission to the communities it serves through its philanthropic arm, Panda Cares®. Since 1999, Panda Cares® has raised more than $260 million and dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 12 million youths and communities in need. For more information about PRG, visit pandarg.com or find us on LinkedIn.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

