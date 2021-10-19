Leading OB/GYNs and Scientists join Evvy's Advisory Board to Guide Novel Research on Critical Female Biomarkers

Evvy's Advisory Board includes top OB/GYNs, researchers, and at-home testing experts working to demystify the vaginal microbiome's role in overall health

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evvy, a female-founded startup on a mission to close the gender health gap, announces their new advisory board: a first-of-its-kind board that brings together researchers, clinicians, and experts to focus on overlooked female biomarkers, starting with the vaginal microbiome.

For women and people with vaginas, Evvy's pioneering vaginal microbiome test finally decodes what's up down there, why it matters, and what they can do about it. Simultaneously, Evvy is discovering how new biomarkers can be leveraged to predict risk, diagnose, and treat a variety of critical health conditions in the female body.

Evvy also provides engaging, scientifically-reviewed education so women and people with vaginas can better advocate for themselves at the doctor's office and participate in decision-making about their own health.

The Evvy Advisory Board confirmed its first seven members, which include top OB/GYNs, researchers, and at-home testing experts:

Dr. Craig Cohen , OB/GYN and Professor of OB/GYN & Reproductive Sciences at UCSF. Co-Director, University of California Global Health Institute. 28+ years as a globally recognized research leader on innovative treatments for the vaginal microbiome.

Dr. Diana Currie , Faculty OB/GYN at St. Peter Fam Med Residency. 20+ years as an OB/GYN and physician educator. Pioneering advocate for gender-specific and gender-expansive care.

Margo Georgiadis , Executive-in-Residence at General Catalyst and former CEO of Ancestry, one of the world's largest at-home testing companies.

Dr. Oluwatosin Goje , OB/GYN and Reproductive Infectious Disease Specialist, Cleveland Clinic . Directs the Vulvar and Vaginal Health Clinic specializing in recurrent vaginitis.

Dr. Catherine L. Haggerty , Associate Professor, Department of Epidemiology & Director, Reproductive, Perinatal & Pediatric Area of Emphasis, University of Pittsburgh . Focused on the role of the vaginal microbiome in pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Dr. Ava Manieri , Head of Research at Tia, genetics PhD from Harvard with deep expertise in female reproductive health.

Dr. Okeoma Mmeje , OB-GYN and Assistant Professor, OB/GYN at Michigan Medicine, specializing in recurrent or persistent cases of vaginitis.

Professor Londa Schiebinger , Hinds Professor of History of Science at Stanford University & Director, Gendered Innovations in Science, Health & Medicine, Engineering, & Environment. Leading international authority on gender and science.

Dr. Momo Vuyisich, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer at Viome. Previously spent 12 years at Los Alamos National Laboratory, leading the Applied Genomics team focused on applying modern genomics to microbiomes.

Evvy's Advisory Board is dedicated to closing the gender health gap and demystifying the vaginal microbiome's role in the body through dedicated research, clinical validation, informed treatment, and engaging, science-backed education.

About Evvy:

Evvy is on a mission to radically reinvent how we understand and treat the female body, starting with the vaginal microbiome. For women and people with vaginas, Evvy's at-home Vaginal Health Test finally decodes what's up down there, why it matters, and what you can do about it. Simultaneously, Evvy is discovering how new biomarkers can be leveraged to predict risk, diagnose, and treat a variety of critical health conditions in the female body.

