PrimeRevenue Launches B2B Payments Platform to Optimize Early and On-Time Payment for Global Supply Chains The PrimeRevenue SurePay platform improves B2B payments efficiency for buyers and suppliers via enhanced visibility, payment certainty, and cash flow predictability

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc. , the leading provider of technology-enabled B2B payments and working capital solutions, announces its newest innovation: The PrimeRevenue SurePay platform . As the first tool of its kind, the SurePay platform streamlines B2B payment services to enable easy and accessible early and on-time payment solutions for the entire supply chain.

PrimeRevenue’s supply chain finance (reverse factoring) solutions help organizations in 80+ countries optimize their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and strengthen relationships throughout the supply chain. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue’s diverse multi-funder platform processes more than $250 billion USD in payment transactions per year. (PRNewsfoto/PrimeRevenue, Inc.)

Since 2003, PrimeRevenue's core offering has historically focused solely on early payment solutions such as supply chain finance, dynamic discounting, and accounts receivable finance. As the global business landscape evolves, PrimeRevenue has developed additional solutions that address a broader range of B2B payment needs.

The SurePay platform ensures every supplier gets paid on time, every time by simplifying the B2B payments ecosystem. Customers can consolidate their entire supplier base onto one simple-to-use payments tool, eliminating cumbersome and manual processes that are costly, time-consuming, and error prone. As a result, clients save costs and streamline AP/AR processes.

"The PrimeRevenue SurePay platform automates the AP/AR payment process, so once approved invoices hit our system, the platform handles the rest," said Gavin Cicchinelli, COO of PrimeRevenue. "Suppliers can confidently manage their cash flow with an intuitive platform that provides comprehensive reporting, transparency into invoice approval status, visibility into upcoming payments, automated remittance advice reporting, and so much more."

Global businesses face many payment challenges, from jurisdictional payment regulations and lack of standardized payment terms to the administrative burden that comes with managing multiple ERP systems or payment platforms.

"At its core, PrimeRevenue has always been a payments company," said PJ Bain, CEO of PrimeRevenue. "As we grow, a natural evolution for PrimeRevenue is to expand into a new sphere of B2B payments. For us, that means developing innovative solutions that serve the entire supply chain – regardless of industry, jurisdiction, currency, or early payment offering."

About PrimeRevenue

As a pioneer in global B2B payments, the PrimeRevenue SurePay platform connects the entire supply chain by improving working capital and automating digital payments. Thousands of companies around the world leverage one streamlined platform to increase payment visibility, enhance control, and improve cash flow. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com | Twitter: @primerevenue | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue .

