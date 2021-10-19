Rogue Rocket League Championship Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Guaranteed Rate

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rogue Rocket League Team today announces that its Championship Series vehicles will now feature graphics from Guaranteed Rate, one of the top 5 retail mortgage lenders in the United States. The move marks the first time the Rogue Team has featured any branding on its Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) vehicles.

Guaranteed Rate graphics will be displayed on Rogue Team's Away RLCS cars. In addition, the kit will be available in the Rocket League online store for fans to customize their own vehicles.

"Sporting Guaranteed Rate branding on our digital assets in official matches is an exciting new activation for the Rocket League fanbase," said Anna Baumann, EVP of Esports at ReKTGlobal. "We're proud to partner with Guaranteed Rate on this first-of-its-kind milestone for the Rogue Team."

The Rogue Team, owned by ReKTGlobal, is one of the longest-competing organizations in the RLCS. Rocket League is an award-winning game by Psyonix that brings together soccer and driving in a high-octane hybrid. Fans of the RLCS show support for their favorite teams by purchasing team decals.

"Guaranteed Rate is thrilled to enter the esports market with the Rogue Rocket League Championships," said Guaranteed Rate Vice President of Sports Marketing and Partnerships Steve McNelley. "This groundbreaking partnership puts us in front of a new audience that is driven by digital innovation."

Rogue Rocket League's 2021-22 season will be divided into Fall, Winter and Spring Splits, leading to the Rocket League World Championship Series. The Fall Split kicked off Oct. 15 and runs through December 12.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., one of the top 5 retail mortgage lenders in the United States, Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies combined funded over $73 billion in 2020 and have more than 10,000 employees in over 850 offices across the United States. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. In 2017, the company launched Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned numerous honors and awards including: Forbes Advisor's Top 10 Mortgage Lenders for 2021; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; 2018 Top Lender for Online Service by U.S. News & World Report; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About ReKTGlobal:

ReKTGlobal is a cutting-edge digital entertainment organization that helps connect brands with what's now and what's next, from traditional sports and esports to social media, music, and more. With its in-house teams of tech experts designing innovative proprietary platforms, transforming streams into content and ads, and generating analytics – all in real-time – ReKTGlobal is at the forefront of what matters most to Gen Z audiences.

ReKT is the parent company to digitally-native brands including championship esports organizations Rogue and the London Royal Ravens, content creator collectives SwayLA and MADGMR, and the creator economy/NIL monetization app, Fullcube. ReKT is also home to the esports industry's most robust media and marketing agency business, consulting brands, properties, and influencers.

For more information, visit www.rektglobal.com.

