Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021, after market close. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, November 12, 2021, hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota and Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Kacprzak.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.)

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Conference Call: Toll Free Dial-In Number (833) 670-0721

Toll Dial-In Number (825) 312-2060

Conference ID 3981348 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3406088/345F8859A87CC629179BCF4421DFA83E

Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, Algonquin is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. Algonquin is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. Algonquin owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

Algonquin is committed to delivering growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.

Algonquin's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes, Series 2019-A subordinated notes and equity units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA, AQNB, and AQNU, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.