Missouri Valley College Selects Ellucian to Upgrade Technology Operations

Missouri Valley College will implement Colleague, a comprehensive ERP platform that connects students, faculty and staff across departments – including admissions, registration, student services, and billing. The new infrastructure will deliver flexibility and long-term sustainability, while both increasing IT security and providing 24/7 access to online services. Moving to Colleague will reduce manual processes and create a more efficient campus, equipping faculty and staff with integrated data across systems to support student success.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Ellucian as we venture into a large-scale digital transformation here at MVC. We believe that this partnership will take our technologies and student services to new heights. Most importantly, we will be able to become a much more agile campus, a need that was recently heightened by the on-going pandemic," said Omar AlRefae, Principal Software Engineer and CIO.

"Missouri Valley College recognizes that today's students have high expectations for a modern user experience across all aspects of their daily life – including their college experience. By implementing Ellucian Colleague, MVC is transforming to meet the unique needs for their users, providing easy access and expanded offerings for students, faculty and staff," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Colleague will unlock efficiencies campus-wide while freeing up IT resources to be more attentive to student needs. We welcome MVC to the Ellucian customer community and look forward to a strong partnership."

