RV Retailer's Home of the Free Promotion Winner Takes Home 2021 Jayco Redhawk Class C Motorhome

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) announced today the winner of their Home of the Free Promotion, in which lucky winner, Tim Bell of North Carolina drove away with his newly won 2021 Jayco Redhawk 29XK Class C Motorhome.

Home of the Free Promotion Winner, Tim Bell, stands in front of his new 2021 Jayco Redhawk

The winner recently sat behind the wheel of his new 2021 Jayco Redhawk 29XK for the first time. Last year, RV enthusiasts attending various RV shows across the country were invited to enter this promotion via text to receive a link to the sweepstakes landing page. Once the promotion window was closed, the winner was drawn from a list of over thousands of entries. RV Retailer, alongside the RV One Superstores Charlotte team personally delivered Tim his unit at his home in North Carolina.

Tim received a Jayco Redhawk Gas Class C Motorhome, one of the top selling motorhomes in the industry c with an MSRP of over $112,000, here are some of this luxury RV's top features:

2 Year Warranty

Jayco Exclusive J-Ride Handling Package for a superior driving quality

Modern Farmhouse interior

7,500 lbs Towing Capacity

Apple & Android Carplay

Residential size microwave

Large U-shaped dinette

Walk-around queen-sized bed

Pass-through exterior storage

Large kitchen with ample countertop space

Tim Bell is a native of Western North Carolina and is relatively new to the RV lifestyle. Over the last 5 years, he and his family have rented RVs for trips to various national parks across the U.S. Winning the Jayco 29XK Redhawk Class C Motorhome will allow him to check-off his "bucket list" of his not-yet visited national parks along with other adventures that are necessary following the COVID19 pandemic.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. Upon completion of the acquisition, RV Retailer will have 75 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

RV Retailer’s Elisha Bendele dropping off the Jayco Redhawk for Tim in North Carolina

(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC