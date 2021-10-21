Lodging Dynamics Selected to Manage the Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Avondale The award-winning hotel operator expands its Arizona presence

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), an award-winning hotel management company, announced its appointment to manage the Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Avondale (Home2 Suites Avondale).

"We are pleased to add this hotel to our portfolio and to have a presence in the Phoenix/Avondale market," said Jamie Caraher, President of Lodging Dynamics.

The Home2 Suites Avondale is Lodging Dynamics' fifth new management contract this year. Other new hotels in their portfolio include the AC Hotel by Marriott Seattle/Bellevue Downtown, the Element by Westin Anaheim Resort Convention Center, the Hilton Garden Inn, and the Homewood Suites by Hilton San Diego Downtown/Bayside. Combined, Lodging Dynamics has added nearly 1,000 hotel rooms to its management portfolio this year.

The Home2 Suites Avondale features 120 suites with kitchens and a range of tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities, including the use of solar power and electric vehicle charging stations. Located just off I-10, the hotel offers easy access to Westgate Entertainment District, the State Farm Stadium of the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Airport Sky Harbor, and downtown Phoenix.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

