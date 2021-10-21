Modernize Home Services Surveyed Thousands Of Homeowners On Upcoming Projects This Fall Free webinar will provide detailed analysis of latest trends

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize Home Services today releases a preview of its quarterly homeowner insights analysis, resulting from a recent survey where more than 6,500 homeowners shared their plans for upcoming home improvement projects. The Fall 2021 Homeowner Survey Results show that nearly two out of five are pursuing projects to save money in the short- and long-term. The extensive survey covers homeowner behaviors, future project planning, budgets and financing, preferences, and more.

Modernize, a leader in the home improvement and home services industry, surveys thousands of homeowners every quarter to provide insight into what drives them to start home improvement projects. These results offer contractors an exclusive and competitive look into the latest homeowner trends and behaviors, which can be leveraged to help them understand their customers and grow their businesses.

Key Homeowner Insights:

39% of homeowners plan to pursue additional home improvement projects over the next year.

While the majority of homeowners are repairing damage, 37% are pursuing projects to save money on monthly electricity and utility bills, and 19% are looking to increase the value of their home.

72% plan to budget $5,000 or less on their upcoming projects.

If financing were available, 34% of surveyed homeowners would finance their entire home improvement project.

Trade-Specific Highlights:

Roofing : More than 50% of homeowners plan to install gutters or gutter guards during their roofing project.

Solar : 58% of homeowners pursuing projects are not aware of the current 2021 federal residential solar energy credit.

Windows : 67% of homeowners wish to finance some or all of their upcoming project.

HVAC: More than half of homeowners pursuing HVAC projects are turning to Modernize to compare : More than half of homeowners pursuing HVAC projects are turning to Modernize to compare HVAC contractor quotes to find the best price.

The Modernize team is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, to offer registrants an inside look into the latest homeowner trends, and what motivates them to begin home improvement projects. The Fall 2021 proprietary findings will be revealed; attendees will learn homeowners' future project plans, budgets, financing needs, and demographics. Industry experts will also advise how contractors can implement strategies for connecting with customers at different levels of homeownership. Participants are encouraged to register in advance and will receive the exclusive Fall 2021 Modernize Homeowner Survey Results eBook for free following the event.

When: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time .

Where: https://modpros.modernize.com/fallhomeownerinsights

Who: Cassie Morien, lead homeowner analyst for Modernize Home Services, will host the webinar with special guest speaker Patrick O'Toole , editorial director for Qualified Remodeler.

Methodology and Demographics:

The survey was conducted on the Modernize Home Services website from September 20, 2021 until October 11, 2021, with 6,589 respondents in the United States.

Modernize homeowner's age, across trades Modernize homeowners, across trades 18-24 years old: 1% 32% are first-time homeowners 25-30 years old: 2% 26% are second-time homeowners 31-40 years old: 6% 9% of homeowners own multiple homes 41-50 years old: 12% 33% live in their forever home 51-60 years old: 36%

About Modernize Home Services

For more than 15 years, Modernize Home Services has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize.com operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.

Modernize Home Services is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Modernize.com is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

