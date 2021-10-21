Puerto Rico Leads Way In Travel Recovery; Island Tourism Thrives

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Travel Association's Recovery Dashboard with data from Tourism Economics highlights Puerto Rico as the leader in recovery. When comparing monthly spending, on average, the U.S. was approximately 11% below the same time two years ago in September. But travel spending in Puerto Rico was more than 23% above that mark. While eight U.S. states are seeing visitor spending levels above 2019, they range from between 1% and 9% higher while Puerto Rico's visitor spending was 23% higher than two years ago.

Puerto Rico has the highest percentage of people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Oct. 19 .

Puerto Rico has the highest percentage of people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States as of Oct. 19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A healthy 73% of Puerto Rico's total population of 3.3 million are fully inoculated against the virus, according to CDC data. The U.S. territory also has one of the lowest COVID community transmission rates in the U.S., with only 18 confirmed cases among 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

These positive trends lift the Island's travel niches, not the least of which is golf. Puerto Rico's 18 courses, beaches, and other tropically enhanced places are ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation during fall and winter, when temperatures average in the 80s.

Golf is prospering in Puerto Rico during the pandemic, stemming from the inherent safeness and social distancing found in the game and on the Island. Courses range from luxury to municipal, spread throughout Puerto Rico with several near San Juan. Oceanside views, coconut trees, and rainforest vistas frame their settings. Price points, terrain, layout style, and related amenities are varied and complementary.

The Island is the air hub of the Caribbean. Further traveler friendliness is found in Puerto Rico's bilingual culture, U.S. currency, and no passport required for American citizens.

