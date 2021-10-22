Sky Cams
Boliden: Q3 Interim Report 2021

Published: Oct. 22, 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q3 2021

  • Revenues totaled SEK 15,906 m (13,550)
  • The operating profit totaled SEK 2,305 m (2,622)
  • The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 2,419 m (2,258)
  • Free cash flow totaled SEK 962 m (1,878)
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 6.57 (7.44)

Stable result despite disruptions in production

  • Continued high metal prices but slightly lower than in the previous quarter.
  • Production disruptions in Mines and Smelters.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Friday, October 22 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.


Contact persons for information:
Mikael Staffas, President & CEO                           Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO                                       Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations           Tel: +46 70 291 57 80
Email: olof.grenmark@boliden.com

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on October 22, 2021.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

