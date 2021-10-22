Corporate Counsel Women of Color© Announces My Life As A Lawyer Scholarship Awards Subhead: 25 Law Students Of Diverse Backgrounds Awarded Funding Support for 2021-22 Academic Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Women of Color© (CCWC), the leading advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal profession, is pleased to announce the 25 winners of its My Life as a Lawyer Scholarship Awards for the 2021-22 academic year. These scholarships support law students of color who display outstanding legal talent, as well as a strong commitment and dedication to serving their communities. A committee made up of attorneys from corporations and private law practices selected the winners.

(PRNewsfoto/Corporate Counsel Women of Color)

25 law students from diverse backgrounds awarded funding

The winners and the law schools they attend are:

Aaron J. McDuffie , American University Washington College of Law

Imani Zaphry Brooks, American University Washington College of Law

Renee Toney , University of Buffalo School of Law

Cindy Ventura , University of California , Irvine School of Law

Ching Huei (Phoebe) Li , Cardozo School of Law

Iqra Mushtaq , DePaul University College of Law

Keniece Gray , Georgetown Law

Taylor McClain , University of Georgia School of Law

Corenza R. Jean , Howard University School of Law

Clara Fryer , University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Wai-Lin Danieley , University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law

Rochelle Ballentyne , New York University School of Law

Fatmeh Basma , University of North Carolina School of Law

Imani Johnson , University of North Carolina School of Law

Anita Marks , Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

Camera Elliott, University of Richmond School of Law

Samira Barnes , Rutgers Law School

Aliyyah Muhammad , Rutgers Law School

Detericka Chambers, Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law

Charles Graham , Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law

Lorraine Olutu , Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law

Tamsin Woolley , Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law

Caresse Duru , Vermont Law School

Breanna Miller , Wake Forest University School of Law

Crandlyn Jackson, UCLA School of Law

The scholarship awardees will be recognized at CCWC's 18th Annual Career Strategies Conference in Atlanta in October 2022.

Over the past 15 years, CCWC has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships through its My Life As A Lawyer program. Interested students should visit the website - https://ccwomenofcolor.org/law-student - for information on applying to the program for the 2022-23 academic year.

CCWC is an organization for Fortune 1000 female attorneys of color, led by Founder, President and CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden. CCWC was founded to promote advancement and career success for women attorneys of color, as well as to advocate for all aspects of global diversity in the legal workplace and profession. In the past 17 years, CCWC has grown from a group of ten to 4,700 members worldwide all committed to developing initiatives to improve education and employment options for diverse individuals in the legal profession.

Ms. Robinson Haden was recently honored with an Influential Businesswoman Award from Acquisition International.

Related Links:

https://www.ccwomenofcolor.org/

https://twitter.com/ccwomenofcolor/

https://www.instagram.com/ccwomenofcolor/

Contact: Laurie N. Robinson Haden - Founder,

President and CEO, Corporate Counsel Women of Color

Email: info@ccwomenofcolor.gmail.com

Telephone: (646) 483-8041

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corporate Counsel Women of Color