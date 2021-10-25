Neoss, Inc. is celebrating the launch of NeoGenix XP™

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful and well-received Allograft line, Neoss is excited to announce the addition of NeoGenix XP™ this autumn to our existing product portfolio. NeoGenix XP™ is a safe and clinically proven natural bone substitute, that closer resembles natural bone than those of synthetic materials, such as hydroxyapatite or tricalcium phosphate.

NeoGenix XP™

Surface roughness affects cellular response, enhancing cell adhesion and proliferation and possibly other markers of expression of cell phenotype, like production of collagen type I, osteocalcin, extracellular matrix, and mineralized material.

"Being a strong partner to our customers has always been important and offering more in terms of total package solutions. NeoGenix XP™ is an important addition to this and strengthens not only the bone regeneration portfolio but will allow us to serve our customer even better!" —Dr Robert Gottlander, Neoss CEO

This exciting product line will add new dimensions to Neoss existing Bone Regeneration offering, providing an enhanced offering of Bone materials and membranes.

Neoss maintains its clear focus on innovation and has a continuous plan of new market leading product solutions that will be presented over the next few years. All with the same target of introducing smart products that are intuitively easy to use with Intelligent Simplicity.

About Neoss®

Founded in 2000, by a professor of prosthodontics and a specialist engineer, Neoss® offers intelligent dental solutions that are intuitively simple to use. The company's products are designed to allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with excellent long-term results. Leading with innovation and integrity, Neoss® develops smart treatment solutions and works closely with each practice to drive Intelligent Simplicity, making the complex less complicated. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more about visit https://www.neoss.com/en-us

