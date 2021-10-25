Rise in Opioid & Alcohol Abuse During Pandemic Spawns Specialized Treatment Program

SCOTRUN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery, a leading provider in addiction treatment, announced the launch of the Brookdale Signature Program, an exclusive inpatient treatment program for executives and individuals requiring a more intensive, personalized treatment protocol.

Setting the Standard for Highly-Individualized Treatment

Utilizing the most innovative, evidence-based practices, patients receive exclusive therapeutic and medical care, personalized wellness and nutritional services and tailored aftercare planning. Therapists help patients and families develop an understanding of family systems, provide education and support, and also prepare them for post-treatment challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brookdale's Signature Program delivers a clinically sophisticated approach to care, offering patients a premier treatment experience that mirrors their lifestyle and caters to their need for privacy, all while maintaining personal and professional obligations. Individuals are assigned private Signature cabins that feature a stone fireplace, deluxe bedding, private living room and bath, Smart TV and workspace with Wi-Fi capability.

"I am very excited about the launch of our Signature Program and what it means for Brookdale," said Amy Durham, CEO. "Patients can expect a highly-customized experience, superior clinical services and individual therapy up to five times per week. They can unwind in their beautifully-appointed private cabin, tend to professional responsibilities, or take advantage of our premier amenities. The Signature Program will allow us to reach a broader scale of individuals struggling with a cunning and powerful disease."

Spearheading Brookdale's Signature Program is Samantha Smith, BA, CADC, ASAT, AMAT. Smith brings over 15 years of experience specializing in the cultivation of clinical programs tailored to the needs of executives and professionals.

"I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of what makes Brookdale the premier destination for treatment. Our Signature Program is designed to offer an exclusive and elevated experience to those looking for a tailored individualized treatment program, offering the highest quality of clinical and medical services."

About Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery

Brookdale opened in 2019 and sits lakeside on 100 acres in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The premier facility is most known for innovative clinical services with exclusive amenities including a 5-star chef, hair salon, recreation/fitness center, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis and volleyball courts, basketball, fishing and hiking trails.

For more information, please contact Ed Allen, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Operations at (267) 205-1025.

