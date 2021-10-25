ShowingTime Data Reveals Seattle and Denver are the Nation's Most Active Markets, while only the South Region saw an Uptick in Showings Per Listing Year-Over-Year

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest data from ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry's leading showing management and market stats technology provider, shows that Seattle and Denver lead the nation in buyer demand even as we head into the typically cooler late fall and winter seasons. Those two markets have more than twice the national average of showings per listing, according to the latest ShowingTime Showing Index®, which also reveals that the South is the only region seeing an uptick from last year.

"In fall months, the ShowingTime Showing Index has been shown to be a leading indicator of the spring market for the coming year," said ShowingTime President Michael Lane. "In 2020, fall was incredibly competitive for buyers, while this year we're seeing slightly lower numbers. This hints at a gradual easing of the inventory shortage coming into next year. A notable exception is the South Region, which came in at 1.3 percent above last year's September values."

Fifteen markets recorded double-digit showings per listing in September, compared to a peak of 146 markets in April. Denver, which saw an average of 25 showings per listing in the spring, recorded 13 while Seattle recorded 14, both more than twice the average across more than 350 U.S. markets. Orlando Fla., Manchester, N.H., Dallas and Miami all checked in with an average of 11 showings per listing during the month.

While the South Region saw growth, the other U.S. regions slowed with home showings. The Midwest recorded a 4.3 percent year-over-year dip, followed by declines of 5.1 percent in the West and 7.5 percent in the Northeast. The U.S. overall saw a year-over-year decline of 5 percent.

The ShowingTime Showing Index is compiled using data from more than six million property showings scheduled across the country each month on listings using ShowingTime products and services. It tracks the average number of appointments received on active listings during the month.

