Benuvia Manufacturing Appoints Scott Aladeen as Chief Operating Officer

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benuvia Manufacturing, Inc., a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of K. Scott Aladeen as its first Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Aladeen will oversee all company operations and be responsible for advancing Benuvia Manufacturing's growth plans in the U.S. He will be based in the company's headquarters in Round Rock, Texas.

Scott Aladeen, Chief Operating Officer, Benuvia Manufacturing

"We are excited to welcome Scott at a time when we see high demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug products," said Todd C. Davis, Executive Chairman of Benuvia Manufacturing. "Scott's broad industry and operations experience makes him ideally suited to take on this new role, at such an exciting time for our company."

Mr. Aladeen has four decades of pharmaceutical experience with deep executive leadership, operations management, quality assurance and control, manufacturing, supply chain and product development expertise. He has worked across a broad spectrum of industry subsectors from branded pharmaceuticals, generic drugs and CDMO services to outsourced sterile drug compounding (503b pharmacy services), and at a premier list of companies including AmerisourceBergen, Astellas Pharma US, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi. Most recently, he held leadership roles at QuVa Pharma and Avara Pharmaceutical Services, a CDMO that produces a range of drug products. Mr. Aladeen began his career as a bench chemist developing analytical methods for new drug products.

"I am proud to join this incredible team during a transformative time for the CDMO industry," commented Mr. Aladeen. "Benuvia Manufacturing is one of the premier organizations in this market and I look forward to supporting the company on its path to growth."

About Benuvia Manufacturing, Inc.

Benuvia Manufacturing, Inc. is a privately held, FDA registered and DEA licensed (schedules I-V) cGMP manufacturing facility covering everything from API production, drug production formulation, packaging, stability and distribution. With deep experience in clinical and commercial stage cannabinoid production, entheogen production, research and development activities, Benuvia Manufacturing is on the cutting edge of progress in these fascinating therapeutic fields. For more information visit www.benuviamanufacturing.com.

Contact:

Molly Stone

205-365-3005

mstone@benuvia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Benuvia Manufacturing