CoolBitX And Crypto.com Team Up For Special Edition CoolWallet Pro Hardware Wallet, CRO Support and Payment Integration

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International blockchain security company CoolBitX, creator of the CoolWallet Pro, the Bluetooth hardware wallet for DeFi users, has announced a collaboration with Crypto.com, the world's fastest growing crypto platform.

CoolWallet's official website has integrated Crypto.com Pay, a powerful payment solution that offers cashback and other rewards to users for paying and receiving payment in cryptocurrency, and also offers integrated support for the CRO token. Crypto.com Pay supports over 25 cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, DOGE, and can be used by an estimated 50 million cryptocurrency users with support for CRO payments via the Crypto.com App and other ERC-20 wallets.

A co-branded Crypto.com x CoolWallet Pro model will also be released on 26 October 2021 on the product website. The limited edition CoolWallet will be accompanied by an exclusive offer of free shipping, a 10% discount and free card holder for the first 100 units using Crypto.com Pay.

Michael Ou, Founder/CEO of CoolBitX said: "Crypto.com is a leader in the crypto industry, with its expansive product suite and partnerships with the world's best entertainment and sports teams and brands bringing in much-needed mainstream interest and support to the cryptocurrency sector as a result. It's an honor for us to closely partner with Crypto.com, and provide both our communities and users with integrated access to each other's products and solutions. We are especially excited about the DeFi-facing benefits and possibilities that this partnership will unlock for users of our new CoolWallet Pro hardware wallet. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Crypto.com."

In addition, CoolBitX has commented that they look forward to further possible integrations with the innovative Crypto.com ecosystem, such as CRO staking and NFT support.

Eric Anziani, COO of Crypto.com said, "We are delighted to partner with CoolBitX. We are committed to our mission of accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency. As cryptocurrency gains more mainstream adoption, businesses will need easy ways to accept crypto payments, and users will need easy and safe ways to spend their crypto. Our partnership with CoolBitX delivers on all fronts, offering users a secure hardware wallet, and the opportunity to spend their crypto."

Crypto.com drew worldwide attention this year for their high-profile partnerships in the sports industry, building a portfolio of global brand partnerships ranging from Formula 1, UFC, Paris Saint-Germain, and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, to the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, esports team Fnatic, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team, and Lega Serie A, the Italian Football league.

CoolWallet Pro, the new flagship model in the company's pioneering mobile hardware wallet series first launched in 2016, was released in May 2021 to positive industry reviews. The DeFi-focused cold wallet allows users to not only safely store multiple digital assets, but to also interact with an integrated in-app marketplace which provides access to the world's best decentralized finance protocols and exchanges. CoolWallet Pro users earn passive income on their assets by staking assets like Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM) and Tron (TRX), with support for Cardano (ADA), NFTs and other leading currencies in the pipeline. This comes in addition to its existing native support of BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH, ZEN, BNB, DOT, ATOM, TRX, USDT, USDC and ERC20, TRC20 and BEP20 tokens.

The latest addition of in-app Marketplace support to the Rarible NFT platform demonstrates how CoolBitX continues to innovate and is constantly adding new integrations to CoolWallet Pro to meet the demands of the ever-growing and evolving digital asset market. For more details on the Crypto.com x CoolWallet Pro hardware wallet, please visit: https://www.coolwallet.io/crypto-com-coolwallet-pro/

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, carefully curated from the worlds of art, design, entertainment and sports.

Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.

Crypto.com is committed to addressing the climate crisis, and has pledged to be a carbon-negative business before the end of 2022.

With headquarters in Singapore and over 2,600 people in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Crypto.com is accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Find out more:https://crypto.com

About CoolBitX

CoolBitX Ltd. (CBX) is an international blockchain security company building the next-generation infrastructure necessary to maximize digital asset adoption. Founded in 2014 by Michael Ou and backed by SBI Holdings, CoolBitX provides solutions for a rapidly-changing blockchain industry in order to foster the mass adoption of virtual assets through its two product lines: CoolWallet and Sygna. CoolWallet is a credit card-sized hardware wallet that allows for Bluetooth-enabled pairing with users' mobile phones. The Sygna line of regulatory compliance products are tailored toward Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), simplifying the compliance efforts of VASPs through the use of effective and secure technology. CoolBitX received industry recognition last year for its continuous innovation, when it was included in CB Insights' Top 50 Blockchain companies of 2020, and was most recently nominated by the Taiwan National Development Council as one of the nine startups representing the NEXT BIG project to lead the way in showcasing Taiwan's endless entrepreneurial energy. For more information on CoolBitX, visit https://coolbitx.com/.

