Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results, New Stock Repurchase Program and a Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $370.3 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $343.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 were $29.2 million or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $36.2 million or $1.59 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 were $29.7 million or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $36.2 million or $1.59 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $988.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $845.9 million during the comparable period in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $79.3 million or $3.50 per diluted share, compared to $57.7 million or $2.53 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $80.4 million or $3.54 per diluted share and $57.8 million or $2.53 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results. We once again posted record sales, generating an increase of nearly 8% over a very strong third quarter of 2020 when business was surging as we emerged from pandemic-related lockdowns. Impressively, this quarter's sales were up 20% from 2019.

"Year-to-date, our sales are up 17% over 2020, though the first half of last year was adversely impacted by the pandemic. However, the first nine months of 2021 are up 10.3% over 2019.

"By division, Engine Management sales were up 7.7% as compared to 2020, and up nearly 15% vs. 2019, with several contributing factors. We experienced a combination of strong demand, continued success from customer initiatives, new business wins, and the impact of recent acquisitions.

"Our Temperature Control sales were up 7.9% as compared to 2020, and up nearly 35% over 2019. This was one of the longest and hottest summers on record, and our business remained robust throughout the quarter.

"Third quarter earnings are down from the third quarter of 2020, but the 2020 results included many unique non-recurring benefits, related to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, third quarter 2021 earnings did compare favorably on a two-year stack, up almost 30% from a more normalized 2019. Most importantly, year-to-date earnings are at record levels, exceeding both 2020 and 2019 by 40%."

"As anticipated and stated in our second quarter earnings announcement, we experienced some compression in our gross margin percentage in the third quarter, primarily in the Engine Management division. This was the result of two main factors. First, like many companies, we experienced a surge in various costs, including raw materials, labor and transportation. We will begin passing these costs on in the fourth quarter.

"The second component of our reduced gross margin percentage is related to our growth in non-aftermarket, specialized original equipment business, which we will discuss below. This business, which we believe has great potential for us, has a different margin profile than our aftermarket business – it has lower gross margins, but also lower SG&A expense, and thus generates comparable operating margins.

"Turning to acquisitions, on September 1st we announced that we had acquired Stabil Operative Group GmbH ("Stabil"), a European manufacturer of original equipment sensors, electronics, and clamping devices for passenger car and commercial vehicle applications. This marked our third acquisition this year, all geared towards expansion into specialized OE channels, including medium and heavy duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and other sub-segments. When combined with our legacy business in this arena, our non-aftermarket sales are approaching a run rate of $300 million annually. In addition to expanding beyond our core aftermarket business, it is also providing geographic expansion as we now have meaningful footprints to grow sales in Europe and Asia.

"We are extremely pleased with our efforts in growing our business in this channel. As we combine these different entities, we are able to take advantage of shared customer lists, product portfolios, manufacturing and engineering capabilities, and geographic reach. It is also important to note that much of this business is not beholden to internal combustion engines. Many of the products are either powertrain-neutral, or are geared toward electric and alternative energy vehicles. While we are still in the early days of integrating these businesses, the potential synergies and sales growth opportunities are very exciting.

"As we have continued to grow our business and post record results, we have also looked to return value to our shareholders. To this end, we repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $15.4 million during the quarter, bringing total repurchases to $26.5 million for the year so far. Further, our Board of Directors recently authorized an additional $30 million common stock repurchase plan. Finally, our Board also approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.

"In closing, we are very pleased with our year thus far. We have posted record sales and earnings, have consummated three complementary acquisitions, and have garnered substantial new business wins with existing accounts. Our core market is doing very well and our relationships with our customers are strong. We have made major strides in expanding into new complementary markets with significant upside potential. As such, we are very excited about the future."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The dial-in number is 888-632-3389 (domestic) or 785-424-1674 (international). The playback number is 800-934-8524 (domestic) or 402-220-6999 (international). The participant passcode is 30385.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















































































THREE MONTHS ENDED





NINE MONTHS ENDED







SEPTEMBER 30,





SEPTEMBER 30,







2021



2020





2021



2020







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



NET SALES

$ 370,310



$ 343,609





$ 988,939



$ 845,850

































COST OF SALES

265,105



235,861





700,678



603,349

































GROSS PROFIT

105,205



107,748





288,261



242,501

































SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

66,509



59,497





183,316



163,698



RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

166



250





166



464



OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

8



(37)





8



(31)

































OPERATING INCOME

38,538



47,964





104,787



78,308

































OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

780



514





2,247



592

































INTEREST EXPENSE

652



462





1,356



2,107

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

38,666



48,016





105,678



76,793

































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

9,481



11,804





26,315



19,118

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

29,185



36,212





79,363



57,675

































LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(5,122)



(7,587)





(7,139)



(9,456)

































NET EARNINGS

24,063



28,625





72,224



48,219

































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

13



-





32



-

































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 24,050



$ 28,625





$ 72,192



$ 48,219































































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 29,172



$ 36,212





$ 79,331



$ 57,675



LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(5,122)



(7,587)





(7,139)



(9,456)



TOTAL

$ 24,050



$ 28,625





$ 72,192



$ 48,219





























































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.32



$ 1.62





$ 3.57



$ 2.58



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.23)



(0.34)





(0.32)



(0.42)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 1.09



$ 1.28





$ 3.25



$ 2.16































































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.29



$ 1.59





$ 3.50



$ 2.53



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.22)



(0.33)





(0.32)



(0.41)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 1.07



$ 1.26





$ 3.18



$ 2.12































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,090,195



22,349,093





22,201,398



22,372,466



WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,543,781



22,758,458





22,678,114



22,795,426

































(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.





















STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income



















































(In thousands)















































































THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety























Related System Products

$ 208,443



$ 190,891



$ 574,595



$ 498,204

Wire and Cable

38,708



38,663



117,790



105,621

Engine Management

247,151



229,554



692,385



603,825



























Compressors

$ 75,080



$ 70,785



$ 178,031



$ 141,011

Other Climate Control Parts

43,995



39,608



109,988



93,216

Temperature Control

119,075



110,393



288,019



234,227



























All Other

4,084



3,662



8,535



7,798

Revenues

$ 370,310



$ 343,609



$ 988,939



$ 845,850



























Gross Margin























Engine Management

$ 66,907 27.1%

$ 72,361 31.5%

$ 199,509 28.8%

$ 175,296 29.0% Temperature Control

33,815 28.4%

32,212 29.2%

78,468 27.2%

60,828 26.0% All Other

4,676



3,175



10,562



6,377

Subtotal

$ 105,398 28.5%

$ 107,748 31.4%

$ 288,539 29.2%

$ 242,501 28.7% One-Time Acquisition Costs

(193) -0.1%

- 0.0%

(278) 0.0%

- 0.0% Gross Margin

$ 105,205 28.4%

$ 107,748 31.4%

$ 288,261 29.1%

$ 242,501 28.7%



















































Selling, General & Administrative























Engine Management

$ 38,702 15.7%

$ 35,665 15.5%

$ 109,721 15.8%

$ 100,237 16.6% Temperature Control

17,120 14.4%

15,571 14.1%

44,952 15.6%

40,568 17.3% All Other

10,029



8,261



27,315



22,893

Subtotal

$ 65,851 17.8%

$ 59,497 17.3%

$ 181,988 18.4%

$ 163,698 19.4% One-Time Acquisition Costs

658 0.2%

- 0.0%

1,328 0.1%

- 0.0% Selling, General & Administrative

$ 66,509 18.0%

$ 59,497 17.3%

$ 183,316 18.5%

$ 163,698 19.4%



















































Operating Income























Engine Management

$ 28,012 11.3%

$ 36,696 16.0%

$ 89,510 12.9%

$ 75,059 12.4% Temperature Control

16,695 14.0%

16,641 15.1%

33,516 11.6%

20,260 8.6% All Other

(5,160)



(5,086)



(16,475)



(16,516)

Subtotal

39,547 10.7%

48,251 14.0%

106,551 10.8%

78,803 9.3% One-time Acquisition Costs

(851) -0.2%

- 0.0%

(1,606) -0.2%

- 0.0% Restructuring & Integration

(166) 0.0%

(250) -0.1%

(166) 0.0%

(464) -0.1% Other Income (Expense), Net

8 0.0%

(37) 0.0%

8 0.0%

(31) 0.0% Operating Income

$ 38,538 10.4%

$ 47,964 14.0%

$ 104,787 10.6%

$ 78,308 9.3%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures















































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 29,172

$ 36,212



$ 79,331

$ 57,675



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

166

250



166

464 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

851

-



1,606

- CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(259)

(235)



(259)

(235) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(265)

(65)



(461)

(121) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 29,665

$ 36,162



$ 80,383

$ 57,783







































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.29

$ 1.59



$ 3.50

$ 2.53



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.01

0.01



-

0.02 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

0.04

-



0.07

- CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.01)

(0.01)



(0.01)

(0.01) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.01)

-



(0.02)

(0.01)



















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.32

$ 1.59



$ 3.54

$ 2.53







































OPERATING INCOME





































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 38,538

$ 47,964



$ 104,787

$ 78,308



















ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

851

-



1,606

- RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

166

250



166

464 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(8)

37



(8)

31



















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 39,547

$ 48,251



$ 106,551

$ 78,803



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND OPERATING INCOME, AS ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands)











































SEPTEMBER 30,





DECEMBER 31,



2021





2020



(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH

$ 33,144





$ 19,488













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

231,066





203,861 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

6,645





5,822 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

224,421





198,039













INVENTORIES

414,657





345,502 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

23,367





19,632 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

15,268





15,875













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

710,857





598,536













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

100,787





89,105 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

42,458





29,958 GOODWILL

131,549





77,837 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

108,312





54,004 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

34,790





44,770 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

42,123





40,507 OTHER ASSETS

24,857





21,823













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,195,733





$ 956,540



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























NOTES PAYABLE

$ 128,938





$ 10,000 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

2,941





135 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

128,808





100,018 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

59,972





40,982 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,650





22,014 ACCRUED REBATES

43,110





46,437 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

40,725





35,938 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

50,227





47,078













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

478,371





302,602













OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

68





97 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

33,246





22,450 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

57,532





55,226 OTHER LIABILITIES

27,964





25,929













TOTAL LIABILITIES

597,181





406,304













TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

587,018





550,236 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,534





- TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

598,552





550,236













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,195,733





$ 956,540

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





























(In thousands)





























NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021



2020

(Unaudited)









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















NET EARNINGS $ 72,224



$ 48,219 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH







PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 20,160



19,313 OTHER 13,904



19,098 CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (15,343)



(83,878) INVENTORIES (52,742)



53,330 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 24,228



(13,117) PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 2,324



5,634 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 18,905



31,725 OTHER (4,522)



(1,719) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 79,138



78,605



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (124,663)



- CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (19,406)



(13,170) OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 29



14 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (144,040)



(13,156)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 121,854



(44,852) PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (26,518)



(8,726) DIVIDENDS PAID (16,678)



(5,615) OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 455



86 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 79,113



(59,107)



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (555)



67 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 13,656



6,409 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period 19,488



10,372 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period $ 33,144



$ 16,781

