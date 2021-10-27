Allegiant Travel Company Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Third quarter 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.18

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the third quarter 2021, as well as comparisons to the prior years:

Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y Total operating revenue $ 459.5



$ 201.0



$ 436.5



128.6 %

5.3 % Total operating expense 393.2



234.1



364.4



68.0



7.9

Operating income (loss) 66.3



(33.1)



72.1



300.4



(8.1)

Income (loss) before income taxes 50.2



(44.7)



56.9



212.4



(11.7)

Net income (loss) 39.3



(29.1)



43.9



234.7



(10.6)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 2.18



$ (1.82)



$ 2.70



219.8



(19.3)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y Total operating revenue $ 1,211.0



$ 743.5



$ 1,379.9



62.9 %

(12.2) % Total operating expense 981.3



1,000.8



1,108.6



(2.0)



(11.5)

Operating income (loss) 229.7



(257.3)



271.3



189.3



(15.3)

Income (loss) before income taxes 181.5



(321.9)



222.6



156.4



(18.5)

Net income (loss) 141.2



(155.3)



171.6



190.9



(17.7)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 8.18



$ (9.75)



$ 10.54



183.9



(22.4)



Consolidated - adjusted Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y Adjusted operating expense (1) (2) $ 428.0



$ 278.4



$ 364.4



53.7 %

17.5 % Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (2) 31.5



(77.4)



72.1



140.7



(56.3)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (1) (2) 15.4



(89.0)



56.9



117.3



(72.9)

Adjusted net income (loss) (1) (2) 11.9



(68.5)



43.9



117.4



(72.9)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) (2) $ 0.66



$ (4.28)



$ 2.70



115.4



(75.6)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y Adjusted operating expense (1) (2) $ 1,144.7



$ 872.3



$ 1,108.6



31.2 %

3.3 % Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (2) 66.3



(128.8)



271.3



151.5



(75.6)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (1) (2) 18.1



(166.8)



222.6



110.9



(91.9)

Adjusted net income (loss) (1) (2) 14.0



(128.4)



171.6



110.9



(91.8)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) (2) $ 0.82



$ (8.07)



$ 10.54



110.2



(92.2)





(1) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs (PSPs), and bonus accruals
(2) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information

"We finished the quarter with earnings per share of $2.18, our second consecutive quarter of profitability since the onset of the pandemic," stated Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., chairman and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "Third quarter total operating revenue was up 5.3 percent year over two-year making us one of the only domestic carriers to grow revenue from pre-pandemic levels. While demand was strong during our peak summer travel period, we experienced a slowdown as the delta variant spiked, but have since seen the demand curve ramp back up. Yields held up nicely, considering the effects of the delta variant, down less than six percent on scheduled service capacity increases of 17 percent. Third-party revenue continues to outperform, up 32.0 percent on a per passenger basis compared with 2019.

"Despite the favorable revenue environment, the operation continues to present challenges, as noted by several of our peers as well. Prior to COVID, the operation was a well-oiled machine - things ran smoothly. Fast forward to today, and we are operating in a different environment. The over-heated economy, continuing impacts of COVID, plus difficult labor environment created a perfect storm of challenges, including cancellations and delays over the past several months. We have a strong compensation approach for our interrupted passengers. We reimburse our customers for the inconvenience we have caused via prepaid credit cards or ACH deposits. Given the volume of our interruptions this past quarter, this was a meaningful amount. As a result, our third quarter adjusted CASM, excluding fuel, was 6.97 cents, 4.3 percent higher year over two-year. Excluding these costs for irregular operations, I was pleased that our adjusted CASM, excluding fuel was below the third quarter of 2019. As we head into the holiday season, job one is managing our operational integrity. We've scaled back on some peak day travel to mitigate the risk of cancellations. We now expect fourth quarter capacity to be up 12 percent from 2019.

"In regards to 2022 growth plans, it's too early to provide specific numbers. At a minimum, growth will mirror our historical low, double-digit rate. However, if fuel continues to increase, we will moderate capacity accordingly. Uncertainty around the labor market is another growth factor we are watching. In the coming months, we will closely monitor the operational environment and our personnel availability. The flexibility of our model will continue to be vital as we respond to these differing environmental factors. We will have more insights at our next call.

"Although we have faced recent operational challenges, the business is in great shape. The balance sheet is stronger than ever with total liquidity of $1.1 billion and net debt of roughly $500 million. We've proven the resiliency of the model in both good times and bad, including high fuel cost environments. I am optimistic about the future. Our runway of potential routes continues to exceed 1,000. We've identified untapped revenue potential within third-party sales and are pleased to see positive trends from our newly launched loyalty program, Allways Rewards - both will contribute bottom line results in the coming years. Additionally, we resumed construction on Sunseeker Resorts with an anticipated opening date during the first quarter of 2023 as well as closed on $350 million of construction financing. We are excited to see this project come to fruition.

"The last several months have been challenging for our team members. The operational environment has created added stress, yet they have continued to work hard, putting our customers' needs and safety first. I cannot thank them enough for their efforts. Relief is on the horizon as we are aggressively hiring more frontline employees. The future for Allegiant is very bright. We would not be in the favorable position we find ourselves in today without our team members' hard work and dedication."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.18

Consolidated EBITDA (2) (3) of $112.5 million yielding an EBITDA margin of 24.5 percent

Total operating revenue was $459.5 million , up 5.3 percent when compared with the third quarter of 2019

Total average fare of $116.91 , up 7.2 percent year over two-year

Continued sequential improvement in load factor, which came in at 76.6 percent, up 6 percentage points from the second quarter

Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel of 6.97 cents , up 4.3 percent when compared with the third quarter of 2019, driven primarily by costs related to increased irregular operations

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Expanded the network by adding 25 new routes with one new city, Minneapolis-St. Paul , and two new bases, Appleton and Flint, bringing total routes served to 598 and 132 cities

Allegiant World Mastercard voted USA Today Readers' Choice Best Airline Co-Branded Credit Card for the third consecutive year

Launched the Allways Rewards program during the quarter with over 13 million active members

Partnered with Women In Aviation Las Vegas to sponsor Girls in Aviation Day at McCarran International Airport

Resumed providing in-kind travel for Make-A-Wish kids and their families during the third quarter

(1) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs, and bonus accruals

(2) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

Total cash and investments at September 30, 2021 were $1.1 billion

Received $21 million federal tax refund related to 2020 net operating losses

Debt principal payments of $40 million during the quarter

$40 million used for cash capital expenditures

Third quarter interest expense of $17 million , down 15 percent year over two-year

Air traffic liability at September 30, 2021 was $352 million

Capital Expenditures

Third quarter capital expenditures related to aircraft, engines and induction costs were $9 million and $18 million in other airline capital expenditures

Third quarter expenditures related to deferred heavy maintenance were $15 million

Sunseeker Resort

Resumed construction with an anticipated completion date of the first quarter of 2023

Secured financing with Castlelake, L.P. to fund up to $350 million of construction with $175 million expected to be drawn by the end of October

Third quarter capital expenditures related to the project were $13 million

Guidance, subject to revision Previous Current





Fourth Quarter 2021 guidance













System ASMs - year over two-year change(1)



10.0 to 14.0% Scheduled Service ASMs - year over two-year change(1)



12.0 to 16.0%







Total operating revenue - year over two-year change (1)



0.5% to 4.0%







Fuel cost per gallon



2.55







Full year 2021 guidance













Airline CAPEX





Aircraft, engines and induction costs (millions)

$115 to $125 $115 to $125 Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)

$50 to $60 $50 to $60 Other airline capital expenditures (millions)

$40 to $50 $60 to $70







Sunseeker Resorts Project





2021 project spend (millions)



$50 to $55







Interest expense

$65 to $70 $65 to $70 Recurring principal payments(2)

$170 to $180 $170 to $180



(1) Year over two-year percentage changes compare 2021 to 2019
(2) Excludes $111 million of principal repayments related to the maturity of our revolving credit facility and the refinancing of three A320 aircraft during the first quarter 2021

Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period











Aircraft - (seats per AC) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 YE21 A319 (156 seats) 35

35

35

35

A320 (177 seats) 26

23

23

22

A320 (186 seats) 39

45

48

51

Total 100

103

106

108



The table above is provided based on the company's current plans and is subject to change

Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, October 27 to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com . The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Detailed financial information follows:

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change

2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y OPERATING REVENUES:

















Passenger $ 423,796



$ 181,916



$ 391,222



133.0 %

8.3 % Third party products 24,541



11,337



18,207



116.5



34.8

Fixed fee contracts 11,117



5,284



19,797



110.4



(43.8)

Other 15



2,447



7,283



(99.4)



(99.8)

Total operating revenues 459,469



200,984



436,509



128.6



5.3

OPERATING EXPENSES:

















Salary and benefits 125,799



95,829



107,586



31.3



16.9

Aircraft fuel 118,370



52,540



104,583



125.3



13.2

Station operations 70,943



39,954



43,522



77.6



63.0

Depreciation and amortization 46,399



45,291



39,436



2.4



17.7

Maintenance and repairs 30,451



14,038



24,768



116.9



22.9

Sales and marketing 22,047



7,967



17,591



176.7



25.3

Aircraft lease rental 5,670



3,015



—



88.1



—

Other 22,379



19,755



26,907



13.3



(16.8)

Payroll Support Programs grant recognition (49,210)



(77,909)



—



36.8



—

Special charges 332



33,585



—



(99.0)



—

Total operating expenses 393,180



234,065



364,393



68.0



7.9

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 66,289



(33,081)



72,116



300.4



(8.1)

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:

















Interest expense 16,595



11,943



19,506



39.0



(14.9)

Interest income (375)



(868)



(3,335)



56.8



88.8

Capitalized interest (401)



—



(903)



—



55.6

Other, net 239



552



(57)



(56.7)



519.3

Total other expenses 16,058



11,627



15,211



38.1



5.6

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 50,231



(44,708)



56,905



212.4



(11.7)

INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 10,977



(15,565)



12,976



170.5



(15.4)

NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 39,254



$ (29,143)



$ 43,929



234.7



(10.6)

Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:

















Basic $2.18



($1.82)



$2.70



219.8



(19.3)

Diluted $2.18



($1.82)



$2.70



219.8



(19.3)

Weighted average shares outstanding used in

computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):

















Basic 17,766



16,006



16,037



11.0



10.8

Diluted 17,767



16,006



16,039



11.0



10.8





(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change(1)

2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y OPERATING STATISTICS

















Total system statistics:

















Passengers 3,872,651



2,016,241



3,806,369



92.1 %

1.7 % Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,441,201



3,521,508



3,888,400



26.1



14.2

Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 8.85



6.65



9.37



33.1



(5.5)

Adjusted operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(2) 9.64



7.91



9.37



21.9



2.9

Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.67



1.49



2.69



79.2



(0.7)

Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 6.19



5.15



6.68



20.2



(7.3)

Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)(2) 6.97



6.41



6.68



8.7



4.3

ASMs per gallon of fuel 82.5



88.5



80.3



(6.8)



2.7

Departures 30,663



24,365



27,707



25.8



10.7

Block hours 67,398



52,238



59,678



29.0



12.9

Average stage length (miles) 829



834



823



(0.6)



0.7

Average number of operating aircraft during period 105.6



90.7



87.6



16.4



20.5

Average block hours per aircraft per day 7.0



6.3



7.4



11.1



(5.4)

Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 4,246



4,275



4,267



(0.7)



(0.5)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 53,850



39,786



48,443



35.3



11.2

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.20



$ 1.32



$ 2.16



66.7



1.9

Scheduled service statistics:

















Passengers 3,834,956



2,003,648



3,753,611



91.4



2.2

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 3,302,519



1,714,622



3,170,826



92.6



4.2

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,312,893



3,449,339



3,687,473



25.0



17.0

Load factor 76.6 %

49.7 %

86.0 %

26.9



(9.4)

Departures 29,593



23,710



26,238



24.8



12.8

Block hours 65,296



51,057



56,576



27.9



15.4

Average seats per departure 174.3



173.2



170.8



0.6



2.0

Yield (cents) 6.04



4.76



6.42



26.9



(5.9)

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3) 10.40



5.60



11.10



85.7



(6.3)

Average fare - scheduled service(4) $ 52.05



$ 40.75



$ 54.20



27.7



(4.0)

Average fare - air-related charges(4) $ 58.45



$ 50.04



$ 50.03



16.8



16.8

Average fare - third party products $ 6.40



$ 5.66



$ 4.85



13.1



32.0

Average fare - total $ 116.91



$ 96.45



$ 109.08



21.2



7.2

Average stage length (miles) 834



839



824



(0.6)



1.2

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 52,249



38,853



46,038



34.5



13.5

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.20



$ 1.32



$ 2.17



66.7



1.4

Percent of sales through website during period 95.4 %

92.3 %

93.1 %

3.1



2.3

Other data:

















Rental car days sold 366,407



255,800



482,944



43.2



(24.1)

Hotel room nights sold 66,626



44,655



99,991



49.2



(33.4)





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.
(2) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs, and bonus accruals
(3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.
(4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Percent Change

2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y OPERATING REVENUES:

















Passenger $ 1,124,237



$ 677,347



$ 1,265,978



66.0 %

(11.2) % Third party products 61,164



35,756



53,557



71.1



14.2

Fixed fee contracts 23,943



17,440



42,859



37.3



(44.1)

Other 1,682



12,969



17,498



(87.0)



(90.4)

Total operating revenues 1,211,026



743,512



1,379,892



62.9



(12.2)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

















Salary and benefits 365,655



303,264



340,589



20.6



7.4

Aircraft fuel 310,674



168,711



324,253



84.1



(4.2)

Station operations 171,246



108,359



128,357



58.0



33.4

Depreciation and amortization 134,095



132,285



114,112



1.4



17.5

Maintenance and repairs 76,419



48,866



68,470



56.4



11.6

Sales and marketing 51,288



35,331



59,057



45.2



(13.2)

Aircraft lease rental 15,507



5,404



—



187.0



—

Other 55,655



70,225



73,756



(20.7)



(24.5)

Payroll Support Programs grant recognition (202,181)



(152,448)



—



(32.6)



—

Special charges 2,924



280,852



—



(99.0)



—

Total operating expenses 981,282



1,000,849



1,108,594



(2.0)



(11.5)

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 229,744



(257,337)



271,298



189.3



(15.3)

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:

















Interest expense 50,103



44,149



58,531



13.5



(14.4)

Interest income (1,338)



(4,596)



(10,038)



70.9



86.7

Capitalized interest (401)



(4,067)



(3,444)



90.1



88.4

Loss on extinguishment of debt 71



1,222



3,677



(94.2)



(98.1)

Special charges —



26,632



—



(100.0)



—

Other, net (164)



1,173



(41)



(114.0)



(300.0)

Total other expenses 48,271



64,513



48,685



(25.2)



(0.9)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 181,473



(321,850)



222,613



156.4



(18.5)

INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 40,323



(166,595)



51,017



124.2



(21.0)

NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 141,150



$ (155,255)



$ 171,596



190.9



(17.7)

Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:

















Basic $8.18



($9.75)



$10.55



183.9



(22.5)

Diluted $8.18



($9.75)



$10.54



183.9



(22.4)

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):

















Basic 17,005



15,953



16,037



6.6



6.0

Diluted 17,015



15,953



16,045



6.7



6.0





(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Percent Change(1)

2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y OPERATING STATISTICS

















Total system statistics:

















Passengers 9,906,371



6,464,949



11,426,183



53.2 %

(13.3) % Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 13,049,732



9,809,934



12,245,704



33.0



6.6

Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 7.52



10.20



9.05



(26.3)



(16.9)

Adjusted operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(2) 8.77



8.89



9.05



(1.3)



(3.1)

Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.38



1.72



2.65



38.4



(10.2)

Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 5.14



8.48



6.41



(39.4)



(19.8)

Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)(2) 6.39



7.17



6.41



(10.9)



(0.3)

ASMs per gallon of fuel 85.6



87.6



82.2



(2.3)



4.1

Departures 87,854



65,766



83,454



33.6



5.3

Block hours 197,581



147,350



187,829



34.1



5.2

Average stage length (miles) 852



862



858



(1.2)



(0.7)

Average number of aircraft during period 101.6



92.1



84.1



10.3



20.8

Average block hours per aircraft per day 7.1



5.8



8.2



22.4



(13.4)

Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 4,261



4,275



4,267



(0.3)



(0.1)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 152,464



111,929



148,980



36.2



2.3

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.04



$ 1.51



$ 2.18



35.1



(6.4)

Scheduled service statistics:

















Passengers 9,838,512



6,424,331



11,307,004



53.1



(13.0)

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 8,657,151



5,747,639



9,964,948



50.6



(13.1)

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 12,739,769



9,588,031



11,800,788



32.9



8.0

Load factor 68.0 %

59.9 %

84.4 %

8.1



(16.4)

Departures 85,303



63,877



80,149



33.5



6.4

Block hours 192,481



143,651



180,674



34.0



6.5

Average seats per departure 173.8



172.7



171.0



0.6



1.6

Yield (cents) 6.53



5.83



6.85



12.0



(4.7)

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3) 9.30



7.44



11.18



26.9



(16.8)

Average fare - scheduled service(4) $ 57.48



$ 52.12



$ 60.40



10.3



(4.8)

Average fare - air-related charges(4) $ 56.79



$ 53.32



$ 51.56



6.5



10.1

Average fare - third party products $ 6.22



$ 5.57



$ 4.74



11.7



31.2

Average fare - total $ 120.49



$ 111.00



$ 116.70



8.5



3.2

Average stage length (miles) 857



867



861



(1.2)



(0.5)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 148,578



109,082



143,433



36.2



3.6

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.01



$ 1.50



$ 2.17



34.0



(7.4)

Percent of sales through website during period 93.8 %

93.2 %

93.4 %

0.6



0.4

Other data:

















Rental car days sold 1,046,751



872,382



1,495,502



20.0



(30.0)

Hotel room nights sold 195,535



149,431



319,197



30.9



(38.7)





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.
(2) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs, and profit sharing bonus accruals
(3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.
(4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Summary Balance Sheet

Unaudited (millions) September 30, 2021 (unaudited)

December 31, 2020

Percent Change Unrestricted cash and investments









Cash and cash equivalents $ 193.6



$ 152.8



26.7 % Short-term investments 877.3



532.5



64.8

Total unrestricted cash and investments 1,070.9



685.3



56.3

Debt









Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs 139.6



217.2



(35.7)

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs 1,434.6



1,441.8



(0.5)

Total debt 1,574.2



1,659.0



(5.1)

Debt, net of liquidity 503.3



973.7



(48.3)

Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity 1,191.1



699.4



70.3



Summary Cash Flow



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Unaudited (millions) 2021

2020

Change Cash provided by operating activities $ 373.6



$ 276.7



35.0 % Changes in air traffic liability 44.0



84.1



(47.7)

Changes in working capital, ex air traffic liability 24.6



(152.9)



116.1

Purchase of property and equipment 166.5



198.6



(16.2)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders —



11.4



(100.0)

Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 106.7



272.5



(60.8)

Principal payments on long-term debt & finance lease obligations 239.6



146.4



63.7

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 335.1



—



100.0



EPS Calculation The following table sets forth the computation of net income (loss) per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Basic:













Net income (loss) $ 39,254



$ (29,143)



$ 141,150



$ (155,255)

Less income allocated to participating securities (573)



—



(2,028)



(236)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock $ 38,681



$ (29,143)



$ 139,122



$ (155,491)

Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 2.18



$ (1.82)



$ 8.18



$ (9.75)

Weighted-average shares outstanding 17,766



16,006



17,005



15,953

Diluted:













Net income (loss) $ 39,254



$ (29,143)



$ 141,150



$ (155,255)

Less income allocated to participating securities (573)



—



(2,027)



(236)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock $ 38,681



$ (29,143)



$ 139,123



$ (155,491)

Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 2.18



$ (1.82)



$ 8.18



$ (9.75)

Weighted-average shares outstanding (1) 17,766



16,006



17,005



15,953





(1) Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents excluded from the diluted per share calculation is not material.

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Presentation

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, all eliminate the effect of special expenses related directly to COVID 19, the net benefit related to the payroll support grants from the U.S. Treasury, and bonus accruals which are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance. As such, all of these are non-GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA, as presented in this press release, and the various adjusted metrics disclosed, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is EBITDA adjusted to eliminate the effect of special charges, the payroll support grants, and bonus accruals. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with these definitions may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe the presentation of these measures is relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and makes it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:

EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;

EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which we believe is net income (loss). We believe the presentation of EBITDA and the various adjusted measures are relevant and useful for investors because they allow them to better compare our results to other airlines.

In addition to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, we have included a separate EBITDA as defined by certain credit agreements. This measurement of EBITDA adjusts for losses on impairment, Sunseeker net loss, stock compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, tax provision - in excess of cash paid, special non-recurring items, and other items.

The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is operating revenue, operating income (loss), net income (loss), operating expenses, and diluted earnings (loss) per share and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss)

(millions)













Operating income (loss) as reported (GAAP) $ 66.3



$ (33.1)



$ 229.7



$ (257.3)

















Net benefit from PSPs (4) (49.2)



(77.9)



(189.8)



(152.4)

Operating special charges 0.3



33.6



2.9



280.9

Bonus accrual 14.1



—



23.5



—

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 31.5



(77.4)



66.3



(128.8)











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of adjusted income (loss)

before income taxes (millions)













Income (loss) before income taxes as reported (GAAP) $ 50.2



$ (44.7)



$ 181.5



$ (321.9)

















Net benefit from PSPs (4) (49.2)



(77.9)



(189.8)



(152.4)

Special charges (operating & non-operating) 0.3



33.6



2.9



307.5

Bonus accrual 14.1



—



23.5



—

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (1) 15.4



(89.0)



18.1



(166.8)











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss)

(millions) and adjusted earnings (loss) per share













Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes as reported (GAAP) $ 15.4



$ (89.0)



$ 18.1



$ (166.8)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes as reported (GAAP) 11.0



(15.6)



40.3



(166.6)

Adjusted provision (benefit) for income taxes (1) (2) 3.5



(20.5)



4.1



(38.4)

Net income (loss) adjusted for special items, payroll

support, and adjustments to tax resulting from payroll support (1) 11.9



(68.5)



14.0



(128.4)

















Diluted shares as reported (GAAP) 17,767



16,006



17,015



15,953

Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported (GAAP) 2.18



(1.82)



8.18



(9.75)

Adjusted fully diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) 0.66



(4.28)



0.82



(8.07)



























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of adjusted CASM and CASM

excluding fuel (millions, unless otherwise noted)













Operating expense as reported (GAAP) $ 393.2



$ 234.1



$ 981.3



$ 1,000.8

















Net benefit from PSPs (4) 49.2



77.9



189.8



152.4

Operating special charges (0.3)



(33.6)



(2.9)



(280.9)

Bonus accrual (14.1)



—



(23.5)



—

Adjusted operating expense 428.0



278.4



1,144.7



872.3

Fuel expense as reported 118.4



52.5



310.7



168.7

Adjusted operating expense excluding fuel 309.6



225.9



834.0



703.6

















Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,441,201



3,521,508



13,049,732



9,809,934

















Operating expense per ASM as reported (CASM) (cents) 8.85



6.65



7.52



10.20

Adjusted operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 9.64



7.91



8.77



8.89

















Operating CASM, excluding fuel as reported (cents) 6.19



5.15



5.14



8.48

Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 6.97



6.41



6.39



7.17



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to EBITDA

as defined by certain credit agreements (millions)













Net income (loss) $ 39.3



$ (29.1)



$ 141.2



$ (155.3)

Interest expense, net 15.8



11.1



48.4



35.5

Income tax provision (benefit) 11.0



(15.6)



40.3



(166.6)

Depreciation and amortization 46.4



45.3



134.1



132.3

Loss on debt extinguishment —



—



0.1



1.2

Consolidated EBITDA (1) 112.5



11.7



364.1



(152.9)

Adjusting items as defined per credit agreements (3) 49.9



82.2



90.7



610.3

EBITDA as defined by certain credit agreements (1) 162.4



93.9



454.8



457.4











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to adjusted

EBITDA (millions)













Consolidated EBITDA (per calculation in previous table) (1) $ 112.5



$ 11.7



$ 364.1



$ (152.9)

















Net Benefit from PSP (4) (49.2)



(77.9)



(189.8)



(152.4)

Operating special charges 0.3



33.6



2.9



280.9

Non-operating special charges —



—



—



26.6

Bonus accrual 14.1



—



23.5



—

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 77.7



(32.6)



200.7



2.2





(1) Denotes non-GAAP figure.
(2) Adjusted income tax for 2021 estimates a 23.0% effective rate
(3) Adjusting items include the following: loss on impairment, Sunseeker net loss, stock compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, tax provision - in excess of cash paid, and other special non-recurring items.
(4) Net benefit from PSPs includes "PSP1", "PSP2", and "PSP3".

